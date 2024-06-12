Senate Bill 1255 Printer's Number 1732
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1732
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1255
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JUNE 12, 2024
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JUNE 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.123, No.25), entitled "An
act providing for outpatient psychiatric oversight," further
providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "advanced practice
professional" in section 2 of the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.123,
No.25), known as the Outpatient Psychiatric Oversight Act, is
amended to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Advanced practice professional." A person who:
(1) (i) holds a current Pennsylvania license as a
certified registered nurse practitioner with a mental
health certification; or
(ii) obtains a mental health certification within
