Senate Bill 1255 Printer's Number 1732

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1732

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1255

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, JUNE 12, 2024

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JUNE 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.123, No.25), entitled "An

act providing for outpatient psychiatric oversight," further

providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "advanced practice

professional" in section 2 of the act of May 31, 2018 (P.L.123,

No.25), known as the Outpatient Psychiatric Oversight Act, is

amended to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Advanced practice professional." A person who:

(1) (i) holds a current Pennsylvania license as a

certified registered nurse practitioner with a mental

health certification; or

(ii) obtains a mental health certification within

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

You just read:

