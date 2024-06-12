Senate Bill 1257 Printer's Number 1736

PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1736

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1257

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND

KEARNEY, JUNE 12, 2024

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 12, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for

qualifications to register, for government agencies and for

preparation and distribution of applications; and, in voting

procedures, further providing for application for absentee

ballots.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 1301(a), 1325(b)(4) and 1327(a)(4)(iii)

of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended to read:

§ 1301. Qualifications to register.

(a) Eligibility.--An individual who will be at least 18

years of age on the day of the next election, who has been a

citizen of the United States for at least one month prior to the

next election and who has resided in this Commonwealth and the

election district where the individual offers to vote for at

least 30 days prior to the next ensuing election [and has not

been confined in a penal institution for a conviction of a

felony within the last five years] shall be eligible to register

