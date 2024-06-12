Senate Bill 1257 Printer's Number 1736
PENNSYLVANIA, June 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1736
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1257
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY STREET, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI AND
KEARNEY, JUNE 12, 2024
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 12, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 25 (Elections) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in voter registration, further providing for
qualifications to register, for government agencies and for
preparation and distribution of applications; and, in voting
procedures, further providing for application for absentee
ballots.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1301(a), 1325(b)(4) and 1327(a)(4)(iii)
of Title 25 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are
amended to read:
§ 1301. Qualifications to register.
(a) Eligibility.--An individual who will be at least 18
years of age on the day of the next election, who has been a
citizen of the United States for at least one month prior to the
next election and who has resided in this Commonwealth and the
election district where the individual offers to vote for at
least 30 days prior to the next ensuing election [and has not
been confined in a penal institution for a conviction of a
felony within the last five years] shall be eligible to register
