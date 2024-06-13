Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,312 in the last 365 days.

News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Red Lobster

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

  

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

 

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 12, 2024                                                                                                       24-081

DOH ISSUES RED PLACARD TO RED LOBSTER

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued a red placard and immediately shut down Red Lobster, located at 1765 Ala Moana Blvd., June 12, 2024 due to sewage backup.

During a June 12 routine inspection at Red Lobster, a DOH inspector observed sewage backup between the kitchen entrance and dining area. The food establishment, operated by Red Lobster Hospitality, LLC, must remain closed until the DOH conducts a follow-up inspection and the violation is resolved. A date for the next inspection has yet to be determined.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/


#  #  #

 

Media Contact:

Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawai‘i State Department of Health
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: 808-586-4407

You just read:

News Release – DOH Issues Red Placard to Red Lobster

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more