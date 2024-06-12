Exploring the molecular composition of the multipass translocon in its native membrane environment

Here we analyze the composition and organization of the ribosome-bound MPT in the native ER membrane by re-visiting electron cryo tomograms of ER microsomes from Gemmer et al (2023) . Whereas earlier analysis of these data covered distinct ribosomal intermediate states, major translocon variants, and the Sec61-TRAP-OSTA translocon, we now focus on subtomogram analysis of ribosome–MPT complexes. The analysis reveals the compositional differences of the MPT dependent on translation activity and ER stress.

Results and Discussion

We previously analyzed ∼135,000 ribosome particles from HEK293 cell-derived ER microsomes and revealed the distribution of the major ER translocon variants (Fig S1). We have shown that ∼14,700 ribosomes were associated with the MPT variant (Fig 1A and B). Although refinement of the ribosome-bound MPT yielded a reconstruction with a resolution of ∼8 Å in the vicinity of Sec61, its associated accessory factors remained poorly resolved (Fig 1B).

Figure S1. Classification overview of multipass translocon (MPT)-associated ribosomes. All 3D classification steps were performed in relion without alignment using subtomograms with a pixel size of 6.9 Å. After removing false positives after template matching, all well-aligned 80S ribosomes have been subjected to two rounds of classification focused on the entire translocon complex (Gemmer et al, 2023), yielding a population of ribosome-bound MPT. MPT particles were then either sorted into translocon-associated protein (TRAP)-containing and TRAP-lacking classes by classification focused on TRAP/back-of-Sec61, or into PAT-containing and PAT-lacking classes by classification focused on PAT, in two independent parallel rounds of classification. Afterwards, the classes TRAP−/PAT−, TRAP+/PAT−, TRAP−/PAT+, and TRAP+/PAT+ were generated by intersection of the particle sets obtained from the previous classification. The translocon-centered reconstruction of the TRAP-containing class (TRAP+, i.e., TRAP+/PAT− plus TRAP+/PAT+) was further aligned by focusing on the luminal domains of TRAP and back-of-Sec61. All classes (TRAP−/PAT−, TRAP+/PAT−, TRAP−/PAT+, and TRAP+/PAT+) were centered on the ribosome again and averaged.

Figure 1. Structure and composition of the multipass translocon (MPT) in the native ER membrane. (A) Structure of the ribosome-associated MPT (PDB-7TUT) determined by Smalinskaitė et al (2022). (B) Cryo-ET reconstruction of the heterogenous ribosome-associated MPT-population (14,671 particles). Ribosome and Sec61 were filtered to 8 Å and the accessory factors and ER membrane area to 20 Å. (B, C) Close-up front (top panel) and top (bottom panel) view of Sec61 from the MPT population from (B). Numbering of transmembrane helixs of Sec61α is indicated. (D) Reconstructions of different MPT populations. Reconstructions were filtered to 20 Å resolution. The ER membrane was clipped for visual clarity.

The Sec61 lateral gate and plug helix both adopt a closed conformation that matches its structure in the solubilized, isolated ribosome MPT (McGilvray et al, 2020) (Figs 1C and S2A and B). This contrasts the conformation in the cryo-ET reconstruction of the Sec61-TRAP-OSTA-translocon, where the Sec61 complex adopts an open plug and the lateral gate accommodates a helical peptide (Gemmer et al, 2023). Thus, the fully closed Sec61 conformation is a characteristic of the MPT in the native membrane.

Figure S2. Sec61 conformational states of different multipass translocon (MPT) populations. (A) Reconstructions of all WT MPT populations which lack translocon-associated protein (TRAP) (TRAP−, i.e., TRAP−/PAT− plus TRAP−/PAT+) and contain TRAP (TRAP+, i.e., TRAP+/PAT− plus TRAP+/PAT+), and all WT MPT populations which lack PAT (PAT−, i.e., TRAP−/PAT− plus TRAP+/PAT−) and contain PAT (PAT+, i.e., TRAP−/PAT+ plus TRAP+/PAT+). MPT populations are filtered to 20 Å. (B) Top view of the corresponding map of Sec61 filtered to 8 Å. The membrane resides in the paper plane. The complex was clipped in the center of the membrane plane for visual clarity. Transmembrane helix numbering is indicated. The summed density fits the laterally closed Sec61 atomic model (PDB-7TUT) better than an open model (PDB-3CJ2) (correlation coefficient 0.8541 versus closed 0.8815 when filtered to 10 Å, models not shown).

PAT and TRAP are variable MPT components To reveal potential substoichiometric components or conformational heterogeneity, subtomograms depicting ribosome-MPT particles were subjected to two independent rounds of 3D classification focused either on the PAT complex or on luminal densities of the TRAP and BOS complexes. This classification procedure yields four classes with TRAP and PAT as substoichiometric components of MPT. Quantification hence revealed four distinct MPT variants that are distinguished by the presence (+) or absence (−) of TRAP and PAT, respectively: MPT TRAP+/PAT− (27%), MPT TRAP−/PAT+ (29%), MPT TRAP+/PAT+ (15%), and MPT TRAP−/PAT− (29%) (Fig 1D). Of note, BOS is not detected in substoichiometric amounts of the MPT, whereas substoichiometric association of GEL would be difficult to detect because of its integration into the lipid membrane. The finding of partial dissociation of TRAP and BOS from the MPT is consistent with a recent cryo-EM single particle analysis of affinity-isolated RNC–MPT complexes reported during the revision of this manuscript (Lewis et al, 2024). Interestingly, we observed a slight but significant reduction of PAT levels in the presence of TRAP (P = 7.14 × 10−12) and, vice versa, a reduction of TRAP in the presence of PAT (P = 8.52 × 10−11) (Fig 2A and B). We had previously knocked out CCDC47, a subunit of the PAT complex, to identify the MPT in tomograms of microsomes isolated from ΔCCDC47 cells (Gemmer et al, 2023). To further investigate the correlation of TRAP and PAT in their association with the MPT, we now revisited this dataset using subtomogram classification. Remarkably, in the ΔCCDC47 microsomes, we did not observe a TRAP-less MPT population (Fig 2C and D). Taken together, TRAP is visible as a stoichiometric component of the MPT in the absence of PAT. Figure 2. Recruitment behavior of PAT and translocon-associated protein (TRAP). (A) Relative abundance of PAT (magenta) in the TRAP-lacking (TRAP−) or -containing (TRAP+) multipass translocon (MPT) population resulting from subtomogram classification of ribosome–translocon complexes on ER-derived vesicles. The distributions differ significantly with P = 7.14 × 10−12. (B) Relative abundance of TRAP (green) in the PAT-lacking (PAT−) or PAT-containing (PAT+) MPT subtomogram-average population with P = 8.52 × 10−11. (C) Reconstructions of MPT-associated ribosomes obtained from HEK293F under unperturbed conditions (WT) of elongating and hibernating classes, ΔCCDC47, and DTT-treated samples. Top row: top views of the ribosomal binding cleft and elongation factor binding site. The ribosome was clipped for clarity. Bottom row: corresponding front views of the ribosome-associated translocon populations. The ER membrane was again clipped for clarity. The subtomogram averages represent the entire multipass population in each class (hibernating and elongating) or sample (ΔCCDC47 and DTT). Note the varying occupancy of TRAP and PAT in different classes. (C, D) Distribution of TRAP and PAT in the multipass populations from (C) color-coded as indicated. (*) PAT-containing or TRAP-lacking classes were not detected in ΔCCDC47 and DTT-treated samples.