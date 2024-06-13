Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,305 in the last 365 days.

FRIDAY 14th JUNE 2024 – OFFICIAL KING’S BIRTHDAY THEREFORE A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The Government has declared Friday 14th June 2024 a Public Holiday to mark the King’s Official Birthday.

The Ministry of Public Service served a circular to inform all Public Officials that Friday 14th June 2024 is King’s Birthday and therefore a Public Holiday.

All Public Officers are expected to resume normal duties on Monday, 17th June 2024.

Public Officers whose nature of duties are required to serve under the Essentials Services At will continue to render normal service as expected to under rostered work arrangement during the Public Holiday.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands will celebrate the 75th official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III at the National Stadium tomorrow, Friday 14th June 2024.

Celebrations will start at dawn with drum beating by traditional drumbeaters as a wakeup call and as a welcome to signal the arrival of the Very Important People (VIP) and Guests at 7:30 am.

A public parade will be staged by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in uniform together with participating groups at the National Stadium.

The Acting Governor General His Excellency Patteson John Oti will deliver a speech and will also officiate the Honours and Awards to recipients in recognition of their services to the nation.

The Public is welcomed to join the celebrations.

GCU Press

You just read:

FRIDAY 14th JUNE 2024 – OFFICIAL KING’S BIRTHDAY THEREFORE A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more