FRIDAY 14th JUNE 2024 – OFFICIAL KING’S BIRTHDAY THEREFORE A PUBLIC HOLIDAY

The Government has declared Friday 14th June 2024 a Public Holiday to mark the King’s Official Birthday.

The Ministry of Public Service served a circular to inform all Public Officials that Friday 14th June 2024 is King’s Birthday and therefore a Public Holiday.

All Public Officers are expected to resume normal duties on Monday, 17th June 2024.

Public Officers whose nature of duties are required to serve under the Essentials Services At will continue to render normal service as expected to under rostered work arrangement during the Public Holiday.

Meanwhile, Solomon Islands will celebrate the 75th official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III at the National Stadium tomorrow, Friday 14th June 2024.

Celebrations will start at dawn with drum beating by traditional drumbeaters as a wakeup call and as a welcome to signal the arrival of the Very Important People (VIP) and Guests at 7:30 am.

A public parade will be staged by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in uniform together with participating groups at the National Stadium.

The Acting Governor General His Excellency Patteson John Oti will deliver a speech and will also officiate the Honours and Awards to recipients in recognition of their services to the nation.

The Public is welcomed to join the celebrations.

GCU Press