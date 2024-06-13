SOLOMON ISLANDS TO CELEBRATE KING’S 75th OFFICIAL BIRTHDAY.

Solomon Islands will celebrate 75th official Birthday of His Majesty King Charles III at the National Stadium tomorrow, Friday 14th June 2024.

The Government has declared Friday 14th June, as Public Holiday and a public parade will be staged by the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in uniform together with other participating groups at the National Stadium.

Celebrations will start at dawn with drum beating by traditional drumbeaters as a wakeup call and as a welcome to signal the arrival of the Very Important People (VIP) and Guests.

The Acting Governor-General His Excellency Honourable Patteson John Oti will deliver a speech and will also officiate the Honours and Awards to recipients in recognition of their services to the nation.

Solomon Islands is still in the British Commonwealth of Nations after gaining independence from the British Empire in 1978, and so the King of England is also the King of Solomon Islands, represented by His Excellency the Governor-General.

The exact date of King’s Official Birthdays varies from country to country. However, in Solomon Islands, it usually occurs in June. This year, the celebration will be officiated on Friday 14th June. His Majesty was born on 14th November 1948 and will turn 76 years old towards the end of the year.

King’s Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

In addition to his official and ceremonial duties in the United Kingdom and overseas previously as the Prince of Wales, His majesty has taken a keen and active interest in all areas of public life for decades.

The King has been instrumental in establishing more than 20 charities over 40 years, including: The Prince’s Trust, The Prince’s Foundation and The Prince of Wales Fund.

His Majesty has worked closely with many organizations, publicly supporting a wide variety of causes relating to the environment, rural communities and education to name a few.

GCU Press