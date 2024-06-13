Submit Release
Solo rocks FestPAC crowd on day five

 

Solomon Islands bands and dancers have rocked the crowd at the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) on day five, stamping another extra-ordinary history for the country at the main festival village in Honolulu, Hawaii this week.

The show was choreographed to combine traditional dance, contemporary and secular music to maximise the one-hour time slot allocated for our artists.

Leading the show was the Wa’uraha panpipers from Malaita Province who took the stage with a huge applause from the audience as they clapped and danced along with the sounds and melody performed by the panpipers.

From the sound of panpipes, crowed excitement was amplified when the young Tasalau dancers from North Malaita took the stage with much energy and passion that kept the crowd on their feet during their show.

Immediately after the Tasalau dancers were the Purepure dancers from the Weathercoast of Guadalcanal in original Guadalcanal costumes performing a solo item about traditional fishing in the Weathercoast region to a huge round of applause from the crowed as they exited the stage.

Soon after the Purepure dancers, the Kaumakonga contemporary band from Rennell Bellona Province surprised the crowd with their traditional Polynesian tattoos and costumes singing chants passed down by their ancestors backed with the bands trademark ethno music and beat.

Crowed excitement was further amplified when the Unik-7 band took on the stage with their Island Reggae vibes with a blend of Zuk and Jazz beats. Solomon Maesala’s Makira banana song was a crowd favorite as they sung along with the band.

Contemporary artist, song writer and singer Tibon Oge concluded the show with his trademark blend of ethno and rock music with his traditional chants hailing from Santa Cruz in Temotu Province.

Other artists including rising female sensation Catherine Kealau (Kayla) and the Two-4-One band were unable to perform due to the limited time slot allocated for Solomon Islands. They were expected to further rock the FestPAC crowd in upcoming shows.

Meanwhile, art exhibitions, shell money making demonstration, carvings and traditional cooking by various artists continue to draw crowed attention at various venues around Honolulu that gained popularity amongst festival goers.

At the sideline of the festivals, officials remain to attend symposiums and meetings with other Pacific Islanders to discuss issues surrounding pacific islands arts and cultures in view of the threat of cultural erosion in the region.

Most of the discussions were focused on how Pacific Island countries can revive and regenerate the once thriving cultures of our ancestors and protect them from erosion and eventual disappearance from our future generations.

The festival concludes on June 16 with an expected spectacular closing ceremony.

 

Tasalau dancers on stage

 

 

Tibon Oge performing on stage

 

 

Unik-7 Band

 

 

Wa’uraha panpipers on stage

 

 

Wa’uraha panpipers performing on stage

 

