Caspar AI Launches Comprehensive Care Platform in Asia with Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.: JRC
Caspar AI and Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.: JRC partner to launch in AsiaPALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caspar AI, a leader in AI-driven healthcare technology, is thrilled to announce the global launch of its revolutionary Comprehensive Care Platform in Asia with Japan Radio
Co.,Ltd.: JRC. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Caspar AI’s mission to enhance patient care through advanced AI solutions.
The Comprehensive Care Platform by Caspar AI provides holistic, patient-centric care by leveraging cloud-based AI to deliver early detection of over 20 health and wellness conditions. The platform passively monitors behavioral, movement and vitals data to generate actionable health insights without the need for wearables or cameras. This non-obtrusive, passive monitoring approach identifies subtleties in behavior that signal clinical risk factors and enable early interventions, leading to better health outcomes and more efficient delivery of care.
This strategic collaboration will see JRC integrating Caspar AI’s technology into their healthcare solutions, with initial deployments set to begin in Asia. This partnership aims to combine JRC’s extensive expertise in communication technologies with Caspar AI’s innovative health & wellness platform to deliver superior home-based care solutions across the region.
“We are impressed by Caspar AI’s suite of health scores and analytics provided with passive contactless sensing. This innovative technology aligns with the commitment of JRC to safety and security through advanced communication solutions. We look forward to deploying their products into homes across the Asian market, enhancing our capabilities and service offerings,” stated Kengo Tsushima from JRC.
One of the standout features of Caspar AI’s Comprehensive Care Platform is its use of Generative AI. By continuously analyzing data from various sources such as ambient sensors, EHRs, and wearables, Caspar AI extracts numerous health markers, allowing detection of subtle changes in health, providing proactive alerts and comprehensive care reports. This proactive approach helps care staff in early diagnosis and effective management of conditions like sleep apnea, ADHD, urinary tract infections, and other chronic diseases.
“We are excited to bring our Comprehensive Care Platform to Asia and collaborate with JRC to expand our reach into a large segment of homes across APAC,” said Ashutosh Saxena, CEO of Caspar AI. “This partnership will allow us to leverage JRC’s regional expertise and infrastructure, ensuring that our cutting-edge AI technology will benefit families and their care providers, driving better overall health outcomes.”
About Caspar AI:
Caspar AI is an AI-driven health platform that provides personalized alerts and early detection of diseases using residents’ medical and behavioral data. With seven patents granted, Caspar AI’s technology is deployed across the US,. Please visit Caspar AI’s website.
About Japan Radio Company:
Japan Radio Co.,Ltd.: JRC is a leading leading communications technology
company. JRC’s solutions span various industries, including healthcare, where they are committed to integrating innovative technologies to improve patient care and outcomes.
Ryan Humphreys
Caspar AI
info@caspar.ai