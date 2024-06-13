Automation Components Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automation Components Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automation components market size is predicted to reach $262.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Automation Components Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automation components market size is predicted to reach $262.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%.

The growth in the automation components market is due to the growing demand for industrial robots. Europe region is expected to hold the largest automation components market share. Major players in the automation components market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc.

Automation Components Market Segments

• By Components: Rollers, Stages, Linear Shafts, Bushings, Linear Guides, Locating Pins, Bearings, Gears, Couplings, Other Components

• By Solution: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition, Programmable Logic Controller, Distributed Control System, Plant Asset Management, Functional Safety, Product Lifecycle Management, Manufacturing Execution System

• By End User Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Packaging, 3D Printing, Semiconductors, Chemical, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global automation components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An automation component refers to a part or element within an automated system or process that performs a specific function to automate tasks or operations. These components can vary depending on the type of automation system but generally include hardware, software, or a combination of both designed to perform tasks with minimal human intervention.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automation Components Market Characteristics

3. Automation Components Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automation Components Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automation Components Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automation Components Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automation Components Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Sports Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027