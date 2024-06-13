Chemical Vapor Deposition Sensor Market is projected to reach $2,166.76 million by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 12.74%
Chemical vapor deposition (CVD) process the wafer placed in the process chamber is exposed to one or more volatile precursors which get deposited on the substrate. In the micro-device fabrication, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) is used to deposit materials in forms of monocrystalline, polycrystalline, amorphous and epitaxial. The sensors are designed to cater to various pressure types including gauge, absolute, vacuum, and compound.
With the global mobile-broadband traffic rates reached 913 exabytes (EB) in 2022, more than twice the traffic of 2019 (419 EB), indicating the boom in digital data. Further, mobile broadband traffic per subscription average reached 11.2 GB in 2022. These figures suggest that the data storage devices segment will grow substantially in upcoming years.
Based on application chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor market is segmented into electronics, microelectronics, solar products, coatings, catalysis, data storage, medical equipment, and others. With the growing demand for electronic equipment needed for various purposes, especially consumer electronics, the market of chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor market will expand in this segment. The U.S. imported 629,871(Million $) worth of electronic products in 2022. The highest import is made from China of value 182,935 (Million $), which is 29% of the share, followed by Mexico and Vietnam having shares of 16.9% and 7.9% respectively.
The renewable energy sector around the world has the 29% share in 2029, which is estimated to reach 42% in 2028. Among them, the PV distributed system has a capacity of 504.8 GW in 2022, reached 674.6 GW in 2023, and is expected to reach 1,644.6 GW by 2028. Similarly, PV utility-scale systems were 875.4GW in 2023, to reach 2197.8GW in 2028. This growth in solar is essential as CVD technology plays a significant role in the solar coating.
As the growth of high-burden diseases rises so is the demand for supporting medical devices. The growing burden of CVDs, cancer, and other infectious diseases, caused an upsurge in the overall health cost and led to innovative choices for disease monitoring and care. The automotive sector will also pull the demand for the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor, as such processes coatings, and catalysis are important parts of the manufacturing of electrical vehicles.
Based on geography North America will hold a significant share of the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor market. The large scale application of the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor in semiconductors, the sales by semiconductor firms in the U.S. reached the lofty number of $275.0 billion in 2022, CAGR of 6.7 percent. The U.S. semiconductor firms have a global reach with 48.0 % of the market share in 2022. By semiconductor product sales by segment memory, logic, and analog products have the highest sales. All these processes needed chemical vapor deposition (CVD) for the manufacturing of devices such as CMOS and MEMS ICs, RF Switches, microphones, and optoacoustic modulators.
Additionally, the increased demand for solar panels has further expanded the demand for chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensors. According to eia.gov, U.S. solar power generation will grow 75% from 163 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in 2023 to 286 billion kWh in 2025. This uprise in the renewable energy sector will generate opportunities for other sectors as well. Solar Energy Technologies fund from the U.S. Congress expanded by +254,575 ($K) in 2023 from 2021. It reached 534,575 ($K) in 2023.
Further, the growing demand for the electronic devices market has led to the growth of the market as demand for smartphones and other electronic devices increases. In 2022, U.S. imports of cellular phones rose to $62.6 billion 4.7% from the previous year.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor market, that have been covered are Applied Materials Inc., Ulvac Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Richter Precision Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, Oxford Instruments, Axitron, and Veeco Instruments Inc.
The market analytics report segments the chemical vapor deposition (CVD) sensor market on the following basis:
• BY APPLICATION
o Electronics
o Micro Electronics
o Solar Products
o Coatings
o Catalysis
o Data Storage
o Medical Equipment
o Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• Taiwan
• South Korea
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Applied Materials Inc.
• Ulvac Inc.
• Lam Research Corporation
• Richter Precision Inc.
• Tokyo Electron Limited
• Oxford Instruments
• Axitron
• Veeco Instruments Inc.
