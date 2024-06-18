Sharon Bonney, Adult Education Leader, Named to National Small Business Association Leadership Council

Sharon Bonney, CEO Coalition on Adult Basic Education

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon Bonney, CEO of the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Sharon Bonney, a recognized leader in the advocacy community, a former business owner, and the current CEO of the largest adult education nonprofit in the U.S., joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a former small-business owner and current activist in the field of adult education, I see the incredible importance of being involved and engaged with legislators by helping them connect the dots between adult education and the workforce sector,” stated Bonney, “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to continue my work with Congress ensuring they understand the perspective of small business as it pertains to COABE’s Behind Every Employer campaign which seeks to actively connect employers to local programs across the country. Often small business and local programs do not collaborate as they could, and I hope to change that through my work on the Leadership Council.”

Sharon Bonney joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her ongoing efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing both local programs and small business, including, but not limited to, lack of access to the workers needed to fill jobs nationwide. Adult education is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) which seeks to help adult learners get to work by breaking down silos and ensuring that adult education partners are seen as a valuable partner by employers. Adult education is a valuable talent pipeline to the workforce community and community colleges. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

Sharon is an advisor to the Center of Excellence in Apprenticeships which is funded through the Department of Labor and has worked with a number of Fortune 100 employers to codesign pathways for adult learners including partnerships such as IBM SkillsBuild, Tyson Foods, Amazon, and Google, which has named COABE a Top Performing Partner. She commissioned a research effort which engaged more than 750 employers of all sizes to give input on the value of adult education services, oversaw the creation of the Workforce and Education edition of the COABE Journal, and leads WIOA advocacy efforts for the organization. Mrs. Bonney serves as a Business Council Member of the US Conference of Mayors, has been appointed to the Workforce Readiness Council, has been a featured speaker at numerous national events including the Talent Forward Conference, and has served on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Education and Workforce Committee. She has been profiled in various outlets and interviewed on a variety of workforce focused podcasts including News is My Business, the Working Nation, and the Builder’s Table. A recent honoree of the prestigious “Marquis Who’s Who Awards,” she is also the recipient of the 2021 International Stevie Award, which recognizes business professionals for their achievements.

“I am proud to have Sharon Bonney as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA president and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

