COABE and NeighborWorks America Celebrate Partnership

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), the leading and largest adult education association in the United States, and NeighborWorks, a congressionally chartered and funded nonpartisan nonprofit that supports organizations that provide communities with affordable housing, financial counseling and coaching, training, and resident engagement and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education, are proud to announce their partnership. NeighborWorks America creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities. This is in direct support of COABE’s mission to inspire educators so adults succeed and communities thrive.

The partnership with NeighborWorks America and the local programs will strengthen COABE’s mission through collective impact. Sharon Bonney, CEO, says of the partnership: “The housing issues that our adult learners often face can truly impact, at the most basic level, their ability to continue their learning journey which is so critical to improving their lives. I am grateful that this partnership will help our learners and the local program that serve them receive critical and practical training.”

“We’re excited to partner with COABE in support of their vital work in adult education,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “At NeighborWorks America, we remain committed, as we have been for the past 35 years, to educating professionals who are dedicated to improving communities.”

A number of opportunities will be offered to COABE members through this partnership, including the opportunity to connect with NeighborWorks America at the COABE National Conference in 2025, as NeighborWorks America will be a VIP Vendor and National Partner. Trainings and professional development will also be provided to COABE members.

The partnership will also bring joint research initiatives, leading to much needed data about the intersection of housing and adult education as it impacts adult learners and the local programs that serve them.

For more information about this partnership, please contact Sharon Bonney at sharonbonney@coabe.org.

The Coalition on Adult Basic Education is the premier national professional association of adult educators, providing award winning leadership, professional development, advocacy, funding, and communication services. Over 82,000 educators strong, COABE’s mission is to inspire educators so that adults succeed and communities thrive. Website: www.coabe.org.

