Governor Newsom announces appointments 6.12.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anni Chung, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Chung has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Self-Help for the Elderly since 1981. She was Project Coordinator of the Youth for Elderly Project for the American Red Cross from 1972 to 1973. Chung is a member of the San Francisco Committee on Workforce Alignment and the Asian and Pacific Islander Council. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from San Francisco State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chung is a Democrat.

Irving Ayala-Rodriguez, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Dr. Ayala-Rodriguez has been Chief Medical Officer with Clinica Sierra Vista since 2022, where he previously served as a Walk-In Clinic Director and Associate Medical Director from 2020 to 2022. Dr. Ayala-Rodriguez was a Resident at the University of California, Los Angeles from 2016 to 2019. He earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Autonomous University of Guadalajara. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dr. Ayala-Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Marina A. Torres, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Torres has been a Partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP since 2023. She was Of Counsel at Halpern May Ybarra Gelberg LLP from 2022 to 2023. Torres was an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office from 2015 to 2021, where she was an Acting International Narcotics, Money Laundering, and Racketeering Section Opioids Coordinator from 2020 to 2021. She was Counselor to the Director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from 2014 to 2015. Torres was a Senior Litigation Associate for WilmerHale from 2011 to 2014. She was a Member of the RAW Legal Team for Obama for America in 2012, where she was Regional Co-Chair of the Futuro Fund from 2011 to 2012. Torres was a Litigation Associate at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP from 2008 to 2011. She was an Attorney for the Immigrants’ Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California in 2008. Torres was a Judicial Extern for U.S. District Court Judge Dale Fischer in 2006. She was an AmeriCorps Vista Volunteer for the Illinois Migrant Assistance Project at the Legal Assistance Foundation of Metropolitan Chicago from 2004 to 2005. She was a Presidential Support Analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency in 2002. Torres is a Trustee of the Mexican American Bar Association, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a member of the Emerge California Board of Directors. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, Ethnic Studies, and Rhetoric from the University of California, Berkeley and a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Torres is a Democrat.