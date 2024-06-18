UZZ AUDIO Introduces the Ultimate Ambient Light Experience: The MindOasis Ambient Light & Speaker
Drawing inspiration from nature, UZZ MindOasis seamlessly combines sound and light to simulate emotionally healing natural scenesLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UZZ, a brand dedicated to promoting emotional well-being, announces the launch of its groundbreaking innovation, the MindOasis Ambient Light Speaker. Inspired by the healing power of nature, UZZ MindOasis combines sound and light to create immersive and emotionally soothing experiences. Transforming living spaces into havens of tranquility, MindOasis offers stress relief, relaxation, and enhanced healthy living.
Perfect for unwinding after a long day or seeking respite from the chaos of modern life, MindOasis offers an array of preset ambient modes. These ingeniously blend music, natural sounds, and gentle lighting effects to create a tranquil and serene atmosphere, allowing users to let go of stress and enjoy a sense of calmness.
Through the dedicated MindOasis app, users gain access to a rich content library that includes soothing sleep-inducing stories, guided meditation sessions, and virtual yoga classes. When paired with MindOasis's harmonious audio and light features, the app becomes a personalized health assistant, promoting improved sleep quality and mindfulness practices.
MindOasis is designed to cater to every aspect of physical and mental well-being, becoming a versatile companion for users. Whether winding down for bedtime, practicing daily meditation, or creating a peaceful ambiance during yoga sessions, MindOasis enhances overall quality of life.
Main Features of UZZ MindOasis:
- 40 Natural Soothing Sounds: MindOasis offers a diverse range of high-quality natural and scientific sounds, including white noise, rain, yoga, fan, and forest, to eliminate distractions and provide a personalized sleep sound experience.
- 26 Ambient Lighting Effects: Customize gradient colors and monochrome light effects using the built-in 128 LED beads, adapting the lighting to suit personal preferences and create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation.
- Adjustable Volume and Brightness: Easily fine-tune the volume and brightness to align with individual comfort levels, creating a personalized sleep environment.
- APP Smart Control: Seamlessly connect to the UZZ APP via Bluetooth, allowing users to take full control of their MindOasis experience with intuitive controls and personalized settings.
- Sunrise Alarm Clock: Wake up gradually with a sunrise simulation alarm that mimics the natural morning light, helping the body adjust gently and naturally to the new day.
- Multi-Themed Scene Modes: MindOasis offers customizable scene modes for relaxation, meditation, and concentration, allowing users to set the ambiance that suits their mood and activity.
- Weekly Updated Bedtime Stories: The UZZ APP provides fresh bedtime stories every week, catering to both adults and children, immersing listeners in captivating narratives as they drift off to sleep.
MindOasis is now available for preorder on Kickstarter, offering an exclusive 25% discount from its $199 MSRP. Customers can secure their piece of tranquility and expect delivery by July 2024. The product will also be listed on UZZ's Amazon storefront in July.
Watch the UZZ MindOasis in action in this video.
For media inquiries, please contact: pang@uzz-tech.com
For more information, please visit uzz.audio
About UZZ
The name “UZZ” stands for:
U (You): Represents “You.” We focus on each individual’s needs and desires, committed to providing a user-centered personalized service and experience.
Z (Zen): Symbolizes Zen and tranquility. We strive to bring peace and relaxation to the mind through our products and services.
Z (Zzz): “Zzz” represents relaxation and ease, suggesting a sleep environment free from stress and worries.
The creation of the UZZ brand originated from our contemplation on mental stress issues. We are dedicated to offering professional, enriching, and warm intelligent product solutions to those troubled by mental stress. Our offerings include not only hardware products but also an independently developed all-encompassing content ecosystem app. This app provides solutions for sleep, meditation, yoga, and other scenarios, aiming to help users find a MindOasis of peace in their bustling lives.
UZZ MindOasis: Flowing Light & Sound to Color Your Life