Royalton Barracks // Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 24B2002343


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato


STATION: Royalton Barracks                  


CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


 


DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 at approximately 1254 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N mile marker 65.8, Hartland


VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 


ACCUSED: Donna M. Kirk                                        


AGE: 75


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT


 


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-91 S near milemarker 65.8 in the town of Hartland. Investigation of the crash and witness accounts determined Donna M. Kirk attempted to make an illegal U-turn from the southbound travel lane and collided with a vehicle in the passing lane. Kirk was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for Negligent Operation was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (VCVC) for Interstate Highway Regulations. 


 


COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/24 at 0800 hours         


COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor (at Woodstock) Criminal Division


LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    


BAIL: N/A


MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE


 


 


 


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032


