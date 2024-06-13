Royalton Barracks // Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B2002343
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 at approximately 1254 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N mile marker 65.8, Hartland
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Donna M. Kirk
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-91 S near milemarker 65.8 in the town of Hartland. Investigation of the crash and witness accounts determined Donna M. Kirk attempted to make an illegal U-turn from the southbound travel lane and collided with a vehicle in the passing lane. Kirk was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for Negligent Operation was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (VCVC) for Interstate Highway Regulations.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/24 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor (at Woodstock) Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Daniel Arrato
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032