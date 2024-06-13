Royalton Barracks // Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24B2002343





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Arrato





STATION: Royalton Barracks





CONTACT#: 802-234-9933









DATE/TIME: 05/27/24 at approximately 1254 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 N mile marker 65.8, Hartland





VIOLATION: Negligent Operation





ACCUSED: Donna M. Kirk





AGE: 75





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-91 S near milemarker 65.8 in the town of Hartland. Investigation of the crash and witness accounts determined Donna M. Kirk attempted to make an illegal U-turn from the southbound travel lane and collided with a vehicle in the passing lane. Kirk was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division for Negligent Operation was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint (VCVC) for Interstate Highway Regulations.









COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 07/09/24 at 0800 hours





COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor (at Woodstock) Criminal Division





LODGED - LOCATION: N/A





BAIL: N/A





MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.





Trooper Daniel Arrato

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032



