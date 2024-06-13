Senator Nikil Saval Arrested for Protesting Aramark’s Treatment of Philadelphia Stadium Workers

Philadelphia, PA − June 12, 2024 − Following his arrest at a rally in protest of Aramark’s treatment of Philadelphia stadium workers, today State Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia) issued the following statement:

“The labor of UNITE HERE workers is a crucial part of what makes Philadelphia great. They work year-round—in the blistering cold, in the sweltering heat—to ensure Philly’s residents and visitors enjoy the best possible experiences. And in return, Aramark has repeatedly devalued their labor, leaving them forced to choose between feeding their families, keeping their homes, or seeking potentially lifesaving medical care. I refuse to let my constituents be mistreated by a wealthy corporation that gets richer every year from exploiting their labor. Their fight is my fight. I’m with them until they’re paid the wages and benefits they deserve.”

Hundreds of people rallied outside Aramark’s global headquarters at 2400 Market Street, calling for Aramark workers at the Wells Fargo Center, Citizens Bank Park, and Lincoln Financial Field to receive family-sustaining wages and healthcare benefits. Fifty people, including Senator Saval, were arrested after sitting down in Market Street and closing it during the busy rush hour.

An international company that boasted a revenue of more than $18 billion in 2023, Aramark is responsible for food and beverage concessions at Philadelphia’s stadiums. The corporation has offered a raise of only $0.25 for concessions workers at the Wells Fargo Center, and its healthcare proposal would leave many of its year-round workers uninsured or reliant on government healthcare coverage.

State Senator Nikil Saval, seated fourth from the left, participates in civil disobedience with UNITE HERE Philadelphia workers and labor partners as part of the workers’ escalating campaign to win family-sustaining wage increases and access to healthcare.