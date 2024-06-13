Reps' Training Stage 3, 10 July 2024

Putting together a pay claim, dealing with a bullying manager, creating an active chapel and negotiating a robust house agreement are among the skills of a successful rep.

This course is aimed at reps and members who have completed Stage 2. It develops the knowledge and skills that are needed to raise issues collectively on behalf of your members.

Course Outline

Share feedback on the activity from Stage 2

Know what is meant by negotiating

Explore your bargaining power

Understand your preferred way of negotiating

Prepare for a negotiating meeting

At the end of Stage 3, you will be asked to complete a short activity on which you will report back in Stage 4. You are given time to do this during the course.

The courses are aimed at any new rep, a member who may be interested in getting more involved in their Chapel or Branch, or a more experienced rep who would like a refresher. The programme is relevant for any rep, whether they are staff or freelance.

The classes are also a great way for reps to come together to share workplace problems and solve them. Classmates often stay in contact to help each other out long after the course has finished.