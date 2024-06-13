Shapiro Administration Gathers Long-Term Care Leaders from Across Commonwealth to Hig...

Harrisburg, PA - Today, Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen joined long-term care leaders from across the Commonwealth to discuss the successes of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s (DOH) Quality Investment Pilot program, which invested $14.2 million in federal funding to improve resident care at 125 long-term care facilities in 43 counties, and highlight Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed $10 million investment in the 2024-2025 budget to further enhance care at long-term facilities.

“Over the past year, I have traveled throughout the Commonwealth, listening to and learning from long-term care staff about the positive impact funding from the Long-Term Care Transformation Office has made,” said Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The Shapiro Administration appreciates the innovative work being done by the Long-Term Care Transformation Office and strongly supports the proposed $10 million in funding for the office in its 2024-2025 fiscal year budget to help ensure residents of these facilities get the best care possible.”

In early 2023, the DOH consolidated its older Pennsylvania care efforts into the Long-Term Care Transformation Office (LTCTO) to help address the long-term care industry’s challenges.

One of the LTCTO’s most impactful initiatives has been the Quality Investment Pilot. This initiative distributed $14.2 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to allow long-term care communities to invest in numerous projects to improve their respective facility’s infrastructure and provide staff access to advanced training.

Examples of these infrastructure and workforce improvements include:

At Country Meadows in Cumberland County, the facility employs a new technology that monitors residents’ movements and alerts staff before a fall event happens;

At The Gardens at Wyoming Valley in Luzerne County, leadership reinvested in its staff, providing them with enhanced training to become infection prevention specialists;

At The Belvedere in Delaware County, the facility was able to modernize its communications equipment to respond more quickly to residents’ needs; and

At The Villages at Morrisons Cove in Blair County, the facility was able to upgrade its visitation spaces to improve disease infection control.

The LTCTO also provides comprehensive guidance and assistance to facilities, including assisted living, intermediate care, skilled nursing, personal care homes, and state veterans homes. It works with multiple state agencies and stakeholder organizations to understand industry challenges and implement positive changes.

The Office focuses on resiliency in the long-term care workforce, infection prevention and control, emergency preparedness, and sustainable outbreak response operations to help protect residents.

“During the pandemic, it became clear that the Commonwealth’s long-term care facilities needed help and guidance to proactively respond to their residents’ needs. That is why the Long-Term Care Transformation Office was created, to help facilities fill those gaps and prepare for the future,” said Long-Term Care Transformation Office Director Megan Barbour. “By working with long-term care facilities, we can learn what new initiatives are benefiting residents and share these best practices with other facilities to elevate the overall care our older Pennsylvanians receive.”

Feedback from both long-term care facilities and stakeholder organizations has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It is imperative for there to be collaboration between long-term care providers and our state and federal agencies to ensure quality care can be sustained –– especially at a time when Pennsylvania’s senior demographic is rapidly increasing,” said Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) President and CEO Zach Shamberg. “We must build upon the foundational commitment of Pennsylvania’s long-term care providers and caregivers to enhance care through government support and investments. Today is one example of how we can –– and will –– build a stronger continuum of care together.”

“We are grateful for the Long-Term Care Transformation Office’s supportive partnership with providers who share the same mission: to enhance the lives of older adults through high-quality care and services,” said LeadingAge PA President and CEO Garry Pezzano. “While there are still many challenges, including funding and workforce shortages, it is refreshing to join together to cheer on the successes of long-term care and its dedicated workers.”

“I salute the work being done by direct care, ancillary and support staff in long-term care,” said Pennsylvania Assisted Living Association Executive Director Susan Saxinger. “Now is the time to focus on resiliency and rise above workforce challenges while calling attention to all the positive that is happening in senior living. The programs and services of offices such as the Long-Term Care Transformation Office have and will continue to support our workforce to thrive and remain dedicated to caring for Pennsylvania seniors.”

“Caregivers know firsthand how important it is to make these facilities safer and are supportive of the Shapiro Administration’s investments to do so,” said President of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania Matthew Yarnell. “We are committed to working with the Administration, consumer groups, and the industry to put these investments toward growing a skilled workforce, improving working conditions, and making these good, union jobs that people will want to choose as a career.”

