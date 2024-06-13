Establishing a foundation of achievement

Four in 10 parents say it’s extremely or very important that their children earn a college degree.

That’s true for San Jacinto, California, resident Alonza Graham, whose father earned a master’s degree in political science and later urged his son to get a degree of his own.

It’s also true for San Diego resident John Shea who, even though it was never explicitly stated while growing up, felt that college was a foregone conclusion.

As part of the 100,000 students who will have graduated from online programs at Arizona State University since the university began offering online courses, Graham and Shea feel the same desire when they think about their children’s education.

Graham wants his two young daughters to succeed in life beyond what he could achieve for himself.

“I have them thinking about secondary education,” he said. “I have them thinking about wanting to do something and be more, because that’s ultimately a parent’s dream, right? You want your child to do better than you’ve done.”

And Shea, who earned both of his ASU degrees 20 years into his career, hopes his four children embrace a love of learning just like he did.

“Experience has shown me that the degree isn’t the end, but a means to that end,” Shea said. “If I can impart one thing to my kids and grandkids, it is to never stop loving to learn.”

Through tragedy, triumph

It was through ASU Online that both fathers were able to pursue higher education while balancing a family and a career.

Alonza Graham (middle) says he wants his two young daughters to succeed in life beyond what he could achieve for himself. Courtesy photo

Graham’s love of learning endured despite a childhood plagued with instability. Originally from Compton, California, Graham was taken from his parents mere days before his 10th birthday and spent the next decade in multiple placements.

In high school, he experienced a string of deaths, losing 12 close friends and relatives before reaching his senior year.

Tragedy struck again with the death of his firstborn child just as he was earning his undergraduate degree, and then again when his father was hit by a car just as Graham was starting his master’s degree program.

Despite working full time, caring for his father in hospital and making time for his family, Graham was determined to succeed in school and enrolled in the master’s program in social work offered through ASU Online.

“It was all a blur,” he said. “I did a lot of homework at my father’s bedside. And still making time for my kids. Full-time manager, full-time student.”

A renewed 'appetite for learning'

Millions of students in the United States have attended college but have not earned a degree — life is rarely a straight path. This rang true for Shea.

Shea had every intention of going to college when he graduated high school. He completed junior college and transferred to a state university but was hired by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) before starting his first semester and opted to work instead.

A few years later, he gave college another try. But juggling family, a job and studies proved untenable. ASU offered him the opportunity and flexibility he needed to complete his degree. He would go on to pursue his criminology and criminal justice degree online.

San Diego resident John Shea (right) hopes his children embrace a love of learning just like he did. Courtesy photo

Dipping his toe into online education unleashed a voracious appetite for learning. After completing his bachelor’s degree, Shea jumped at the opportunity to get a master’s degree.

“I found the online Master of Liberal Studies,” he said. “It seemed so multifaceted, I was drawn to it. You could make your own course of study and your own curriculum, and it had a lot of research and creative writing. I fell in love with that program. Best thing I ever did.”

Shea balanced his school and his work by making small changes. He woke up a half hour early to do homework and finished research papers on his lunch breaks. He downloaded information on his phone for later reference. Most importantly, he could prioritize his family without compromising his education.

Almost immediately after obtaining his degrees, Shea noticed a difference in the opportunities available to him. Ultimately, he decided to stay in San Diego with the CBP, transitioning from enforcement to custody, and now working as a paralegal specialist. He says he couldn’t be happier.

“My bachelor’s degree sharpened my research skills, my reading comprehension and my ability to home in on what’s important,” he said. “My master’s degree allowed me to gain the confidence in writing creative nonfiction. Both have made me a resource for colleagues and managers. I simply wouldn’t be as effective without the education I received.”

Establishing 'a new foundation'

As for Graham, his father ultimately passed, he graduated, and he credits his degree program for helping him through that challenging time.

“Going through the social work program, I was surrounded by people who understood therapy and therapeutic techniques,” he said. “People who can talk to me and walk me through things.”

Graham’s dream is to become a social worker and therapist.

Working in a group home in Riverside, California, while attending ASU, today he is an associate clinical social worker and is preparing for his Academy of Certified Social Workers examination.

Giving his daughters a front-row seat to his journey with higher education has allowed him to model several important character traits: grit, determination in pursuit of one’s goals and the conviction to never give up despite setbacks.

“You establish a new foundation, breaking generational curses and setting new standards so they don’t trickle down to your children and your children’s children,” Graham said. “There is a scripture in the Bible that says, ‘A good father leaves an inheritance for his children and his children's children.’ I'm trying to set that standard to make sure that my children do not struggle nowhere near the way I've had to struggle growing up.”