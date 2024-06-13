ASU-led lab to host community night at Desert Botanical Garden

The Southwest Urban Corridor Integrated Field Laboratory (SW-IFL) will host its very first community night this summer, inviting the public to delve into its groundbreaking research focused on combating extreme heat across Arizona.

Supported by funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, SW-IFL is a collaborative partnership among three Arizona public universities, two national laboratories and industry researchers. Led by Arizona State University and based in the School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning, the laboratory's teams also include researchers from the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory and IBM.

SW-IFL Community Night 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, June 22 Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix Get tickets here

The lab's mission? To examine the intricate interplay of extreme heat, atmospheric pollutants and limited water supply within Arizona's rapidly urbanizing megaregion, which stretches across the state from the Navajo Nation in the north to the U.S.-Mexico border in the south. SW-IFL seeks to actively engage with stakeholders, decision-makers and the public while providing them with resilient solutions to mitigating extreme heat and climate change.

Throughout the summer, the laboratory will gather vital atmospheric research data using fixed weather stations, vehicle-based temperature traverses and truck-mounted mobile observatories. The main goal is to collect weather-variable measurements during this intensive observation period. The trucks will travel across the Phoenix metropolitan area — with a special stop at SW-IFL Community Night.

SW-IFL Community Night is set to take place as part of the Desert Botanical Garden’s “Flashlight Nights” on Saturday, June 22, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited to escape the heat and explore the garden after dark. Attendees can engage with SW-IFL researchers, explore scientific equipment and participate in interactive demonstrations firsthand.

For more event details and to purchase garden general-admission tickets, click here.