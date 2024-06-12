Senior Solomon Islands Government Officials hold meetings with PNG Counterparts.

Senior Government Officials from Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea attended the 14th Senior Official Meeting (SOM) and 9th Joint Border Committee (JBC) meeting held recently in Kimbe, West New Britain Province, Papua New Guinea from 29th to 30th May 2024.

The Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, H.E William Soaki was part of the delegation.

The last Solomon Islands- Papua New Guinea 13th SOM was held at Honiara in 2023 and 8th JBC was held in Gizo in 2019.

The senior officials discussed issues of closer cooperation on Judiciary, Tertiary Education, Air Services Agreement, Search & Rescue, Trade & Economic cooperation, Annual Ministerial consultations and sub regional issues including the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

On the Joint Border Committee, both sides discussed issues of mutual interest on the maritime border including Immigration, Customs, Biosecurity, Police, Search & Rescue, Air Services Agreement, and Traditional Border Crossers.

Both sides agreed to conclude the review of key bilateral border frameworks by later this year.

The bilateral talks provide a platform which ensures effective coordination amongst both countries on pressing issues of mutual interest.

Solomon Islands will host the next SOM and JBC in the first quarter of 2025.

The Solomon Islands delegation was led by Collin Beck, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET), which comprised of representatives from the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services, Customs & Excise and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade.

L-R: H.E William Soaki, SI High Commissioner to PNG, Mr. Elias Wohengu, Secretary for Foreign Affairs – PNG (PNG Head of delegation), Mr. Collin Beck, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs & External Trade – SI (SI Head of delegation), H.E Moses

Solomon Islands delegation: L-R: Mr. Jeremy Siamanu, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Ms Esther O’Brien, Assistant Secretary-MFAET, Mr. Denson Varirokesa, Deputy Director/National Border Security-MPNSCS, Mr. Collin Beck, Permanent Secretary-MFAET (Head of Delegation), Ms Patisha Wate, desk Officer-MFAET, H.E William Soaki, SI High Commissioner to PNG.

MFAET PRESS