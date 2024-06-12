MFAET hosts dinner for New Zealand Business Mission Delegation to Solomon Islands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade has hosted a reception in honour of the visiting New Zealand Business Mission Delegation to Solomon Islands.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka made commendations to the Business delegation and acknowledge the New Zealand High Commission, for facilitating the Mission in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

He stressed that the role of the Government is to work in close collaboration with the private sector to realize the opportunities of trade and investment.

Solomon Islands has a duty-free access to the New Zealand market since 1981 under the South Pacific Trade and Economic Co-operation Agreement (SPARTECA). Which has been overtaken by the (2020) PACER Plus trade framework, to which Solomon Islands is a party and whereby the “development component” is crucial for Solomon Islands to enhance the liberalization of its trade within the region supported by predictable and transparent trade rules.

Minister Agovaka said he is pleased to note that Solomon Airlines is now flying to New Zealand twice a week via Port Vila.

“We hope New Zealand will open its doors more to Solomon Islands and have the political will to consider having a bilateral visa reciprocal arrangement.

“This will facilitate people to people contact and further strengthen Solomon Islands – New Zealand trade,” He added.

The Minister thanked the New Zealand Pacific Business Council, the Solomon Islands New Zealand High Commission and the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the support in organising and putting together the two-day Trade Mission programme.

Acknowledgement was made to the Pacific Trade Commissioner, David Dewar and to the Trade and Investment Advisor from the PACER Plus Implementation Unit, Alipate Tavo for the roles played in this Business Mission.

“We need more of such programme and Mission going forward,” Minister Agovaka remarked.

The Business Mission this week was expected to enhance and further increase the already existing Trade occurring between our two Countries.

In 2023, Solomon Islands exports to New Zealand were valued at $ 43Million (SBD) whilst imports at $215 M (SBD). There are existing New Zealand companies investing in Solomon Islands, with the highest being in the Construction sector, followed by Professional services, education, mining and wholesale and retail.

In 2023, the New Zealand Pacific Business Council signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Solomon Islands Chamber of Commerce and Industries which was to formalise a working relationship to develop business to business relations between Solomon Islands and New Zealand.

The New Zealand Pacific Business Council promotes and facilitates Trade and Investment by New Zealand and Pacific Island Countries. The MOU recognises the common goal of both parties to support and promote economic development and economic growth in both countries through various means of which mostly to facilitate Trade.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka giving his address during the reception.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, Collin Beck with the delegation from the New Zealand Business Mission Delegation including, Pacific Trade Commissioner, David Dewar (Far left), Acting Chair New Zealand Pacific Business Council, Matthew Shroud and Executive Member of New Zealand Pacific Business Council, Stuart Mockett.

MFAET PRESS