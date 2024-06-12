St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive from justice on multiple charges, including murder

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A4004517

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 6/12/24 at approximately 1045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lunenburg, VT

VIOLATION:

Fugitive from justice

Murder

Assault to kill

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

ACCUSED: Kevin Digregorio

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police on Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024, arrested a suspect wanted in Massachusetts on murder and other charges arising from a fatal stabbing that occurred Monday.

At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Massachusetts State Police notified VSP that the suspect, Kevin Digregorio, 33, of Randolph, Massachusetts, was thought to be in the area of Waterford, Vermont. Massachusetts authorities indicated that Digregorio had an outstanding arrest warrant for murder, assault to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from an incident that occurred Monday in Brockton, Massachusetts, in which two people were stabbed, one fatally.

Members of the Vermont State Police responded to the area and were notified by the Essex County Sheriff’s Department that Digregorio’s vehicle was located in a pull-off along U.S. Route 2 in Lunenburg. With assistance from the sheriff’s department, Digregorio was located and taken into custody without incident.

He was ordered held without bail as a fugitive from justice and is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Guildhall.

No additional information is available from the Vermont State Police at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Digregorio’s arraignment.

Further questions about the underlying incident should be directed to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/13/2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Criminal Division, Vermont Superior Court, Guildhall

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: ATTACHED

- 30 -