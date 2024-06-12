Governor Cooper Proclaims Pinehurst “The Home of American Golf” Ahead of U.S. Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 2 on June 13-16

Governor Roy Cooper has proclaimed Pinehurst, North Carolina as “The Home of American Golf” ahead of the playing of the 124th U.S. Open at Donald Ross’ historic Pinehurst No. 2 course located in the sandhills of North Carolina. The tournament will run from June 13-June 16 and is expected to generate an economic impact of about $500 million for the state of North Carolina, including $200-250 million for the Pinehurst community.

“It doesn’t get much better than North Carolina hosting the U.S. Open on our beautiful, challenging and storied Pinehurst No. 2,” said Governor Cooper. “This week’s tournament will provide world-class golf for fans in North Carolina and across the world along with a major economic boost for our state.”

This is the fourth U.S. Open to be played at Pinehurst No. 2 (1999, 2005, 2014). The course has also been named the first anchor site for the United States Golf Association (USGA), with four additional U.S. Opens to be played at Pinehurst No. 2 over the next 25 years (2029, 2035, 2041, 2047). Pinehurst also hosted the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open, which showcases the world’s best golfers with disabilities, in July 2023.

Last month, Golf House Pinehurst and the USGA’s World Golf Hall of Fame opened in their new locations in Pinehurst. The USGA is the governing body of golf for the United States and Mexico for golf courses, clubs and facilities. The organization was established in 1894, to help establish a national amateur championship. The World Golf Hall of Fame was founded in Pinehurst in 1974. It moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1998, but has now returned home to North Carolina.

North Carolina is home to 520 golf courses, generating $2.3 billion in direct spending and a total economic impact of $4.2 billion in the state, including nearly 53,000 jobs and a total wage income of $1.3 billion according to a 2017 study.

The Pinehurst No. 2 course will play as a par-70 with a total length of 7,540 yards for the U.S. Open.

