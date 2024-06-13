Bestseller Jim Dodson Hosts New Golf Podcast THE PINEHURST CURE about Legendary Pinehurst No. 2, Home of 2024 U.S. Open
"The Pinehurst Cure" is a sweeping narrative of how golf’s greatest champions found magic on the hallowed fairways of the most celebrated course in America.
When my friend Arnold Palmer told me about his childhood love of Pinehurst, he looked at me and said, very seriously, “Shakespeare, anyone who loves Pinehurst is a true son or daughter of the game.””PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Assembly Podcast, in association with Perfect Cadence Productions and Plott Hound Media, proudly presents "The Pinehurst Cure and the Road to the US Open," a stirring, heartfelt, and sweeping narrative story of how golf’s greatest champions found magic on the hallowed fairways of the most celebrated golf course in America, Pinehurst No. 2, now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible, and everywhere podcasts are found.
— James Dodson
In every sport, there’s a moment that transcends time. For New York Times bestselling golf writer, James Dodson, the most transcendent moment in golf occurred on Father’s Day 1999, in the final round of the US Open at Pinehurst.
Payne Stewart had a one-shot lead with two giants behind him—Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods. Stewart was on the cusp of an incredible comeback. He’d quit drinking and had a renewed spiritual focus. All he had to do was make one 15-foot putt on one of the hardest greens in golf, in front of the world. Dodson watched Stewart sink the putt and win the US Open. The spectacular conclusion to Stewart’s story of hubris, struggle, and redemption, Dodson believes, could only have happened in one place: Pinehurst, North Carolina.
While living in Pinehurst, Dodson discovered a phenomenon he calls “The Pinehurst Cure.” It’s the place’s particular magic to change the lives of people when they need it most, including Payne Stewart, Michelle Wie, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Donald Ross, and Harvie Ward, who Dodson calls “the greatest golfer most people have never heard of.”
Through immersive storytelling penned and read by award-winning golf writer James Dodson ("Final Rounds," "A Golfer’s Life" with Arnold Palmer, and "Ben Hogan–An American Life"), the narrative podcast "The Pinehurst Cure and the Road to the US Open" will transform every listener.
Episode 1 of "The Pinehurst Cure and the Road to the US Open" debuted on June 12th. The next two episodes will be released every week on Wednesdays.
"The Pinehurst Cure" is edited and executive produced by writer-producers Peter McDonnell ("Bluebeard," Audible, "Miles to Go," Audible, "Evil Has A Name," Audible), Patricia Beauchamp ("Return to Sender," with Rosamund Pike and Nick Nolte, "The People v. The Klan," CNN), John Meroney ("The People v. The Klan," CNN, "ReMastered," Netflix), and the founder and editor of The Assembly, Kyle Villemain. The series is edited, sound-designed, and mixed by Matt Gurgol ("Miles to Go," Audible, "Shootout," Audible, "After the Fall," Audible).
About The Assembly:
The Assembly, founded in February 2021, is dedicated to publishing in-depth journalism that explores power and place in North Carolina. Our focus is on delivering interesting and nuanced stories that provide a deeper understanding of our state. We empower our journalists to pursue ambitious reporting, aiming to surprise and inform our readers with big stories that resonate locally. We believe North Carolina deserves bold and comprehensive coverage right here at home.
About Perfect Cadence Productions:
Perfect Cadence was founded by writer-producer Peter McDonnell to make premium podcasts and documentary TV series. Peter is a New York Times bestselling author ("Evil Has a Name," Audible) and Emmy-nominated producer ("Pandemic," Netflix). His audiobooks and podcasts have received a “Best Listen of the Year” award 4 times from Audible. Perfect Cadence’s recent projects include "Bluebeard" and "Invisible" on Audible (with XG Productions), and "The Pinehurst Cure" (with Plott Hound Media).
About Plott Hound Media:
Plott Hound Media, Inc., was founded by three North Carolinians to produce podcasts, TV shows, and films. Patricia Beauchamp (writer of the thriller "Return to Sender," starring Rosamund Pike, and writer-producer of the documentary series "The People v. The Klan," CNN); John Meroney (contributing editor of Garden & Gun and writer-producer of "The People v. The Klan"); and Eric Surface, past president of the Society for Military Psychology and founder and CEO of ALPS Insights, Inc., a software company in Raleigh, N.C., are also graduates of Wake Forest University.
