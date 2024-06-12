You’re Invited: The start of a new truck in service for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical (LDCFM) proudly invites the local community and media to a traditional “Push-in Ceremony” to celebrate placing our new Quint 3 in-service at Station 3.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, June 14th

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: LDCFM Station 3 (3708 W. 6th St., Lawrence, KS 66049)

The Push-in Ceremony is a nod to the rich history of fire service traditions. Originating in the 1800s, when horse-drawn fire apparatus had to be manually pushed into the station after returning from a call, this ceremony honors the dedication and hard work of firefighters both past and present. Though we no longer use horses, the tradition of the push-in remains a symbolic act of welcoming a new piece of equipment into active service.

About Quint 3:

A quint fire truck combines the capabilities of a ladder truck and a water-pumping fire engine. The truck features 5 main tools to carry out firefighting functions: water pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.

The Quint 3 will help to maintain current service levels at Station 3 and provide firefighters with essential equipment to serve the Lawrence community.

Event Highlights:

Traditional Push-in Ceremony

Remarks by Chief Rich Llewellyn

Opportunity to tour Station 3 and view the new Quint 3 up close

Meet and greet with LDCFM firefighters

Chief Rich Llewellyn will be on hand for interviews, offering insights into the new apparatus and discussing the ongoing commitment of LDCFM to providing exceptional service to the community. This event is an excellent opportunity for media representatives to learn more about the advancements in firefighting technology and the dedication of our local fire station.

Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion and become a part of our history. We look forward to seeing you there!

Media Contact:

Cori Wallace, Director of Communications & Community Relations

City of Lawrence

785-764-8779

cwallace@lawrenceks.org

