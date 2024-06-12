Submit Release
FISCAL NOTES: Project Prepares for Future Storms

TEXAS, June 12 - BUILDING HISTORY

As forecasters predict a record-breaking hurricane season, Texans are working together to tackle the massive task of shoring up the Texas coastline and protecting people, infrastructure and industries from future storms. A recent $500,000 allocation to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help the multibillion-dollar Ike Dike project move forward.

