FISCAL NOTES: Project Prepares for Future Storms

As forecasters predict a record-breaking hurricane season, Texans are working together to tackle the massive task of shoring up the Texas coastline and protecting people, infrastructure and industries from future storms. A recent $500,000 allocation to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will help the multibillion-dollar Ike Dike project move forward.
