PRESS RELEASE: Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Reboots Good for Texas Tour: Military Edition

TEXAS, June 12 - June 12, 2024 Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Reboots Good for Texas Tour: Military Edition (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is highlighting the state’s 14 military installations and their contributions to the Texas economy through his Good for Texas Tour: Military Edition. Today, Hegar is visiting Army Futures Command (AFC), a center of innovation and modernization that develops the U.S. Army's ability to combat evolving threats. “These installations safeguard our nation, and they are also critical to regional and state economies," Hegar said. “Statewide in 2023, these 14 installations supported more than 677,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributed nearly $90 billion to Texas' gross domestic product. These installations are also vibrant partners in the community, supporting not just business and industry but also schools, charities, youth sports and cultural events. The U.S. military and the men and women who serve are a key part of what makes Texas the greatest state in the nation.” Headquartered in Austin, AFC is the newest of the U.S. Army’s four major commands that ensures the Army and its soldiers remain at the forefront of technological innovation and warfighting ability. AFC’s purpose is to transform the U.S. Army to ensure war-winning future readiness. It has more than 17,000 assigned personnel worldwide working on the future operational environment, research, concepts, experimentation, requirements, and integration, all with support from industry, academia, and joint and multinational partners. AFC partners with The University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M University and other academic institutions, industry professionals and joint and multinational experts on technological research and experimentation to improve warfighting abilities. In 2023, AFC supported 8,757 direct and indirect Texas jobs contributing about $1 billion in disposable personal income. AFC was responsible for $1.8 billion in total economic output and contributed $1.1 billion to Texas' gross domestic product. In all, Texas' military installations produced an economic output of $151 billion and created more than $48 billion in disposable income in 2023, according to a Comptroller's economic impact study conducted every two years in partnership with the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC). This study supports the TMPC's Texas Military Preparedness Report, which will be released in early July. "With the Army's 249th birthday just around the corner on June 14, it is the perfect time to celebrate not just our shared history but also a vision for the future that includes a dynamic partnership between Texas and the U.S. Army,” Hegar said. For more information on the tour, including in-depth data on Texas’ military installations, visit the Comptroller’s website.