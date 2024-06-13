Automation Workz Celebrates Juneteenth with Economic Freedom Discussion SHIFTING AFRICAN AMERICANS INTO HIGH-TECH DRIVE
Black Buying Power grew 423% 1990 to 2000 providing high-paying jobs, profitable contracts & economic freedom for Gen Xers. The next 30 years do not appear so prosperous for Millennials and Gen Zers .”BATTLE CREEK, MI, US, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juneteenth is a celebration of African American freedom for slaves who were not automatically free due to the emancipation proclamation. Today, it has taken on a broader significance of political and economic freedom. If African American millennials and GenZers do not enter the tech industry to obtain high-paying careers, they will not be able to enjoy the economic freedom baby boomers and gen Xers experienced from 1990 to 2020 to increase the US Black buying power from $320 billion to $1.7 trillion annually.
— Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO, Automation Workz
Automation Workz is pleased to invite community stakeholders to an exclusive event aimed at dissecting and discussing the pivotal "WEST MICHIGAN TITANIUM TRIANGLE – SHIFTING AFRICAN AMERICANS INTO HIGH-TECH DRIVE" report to ensure economic freedom continues. This event will take place:
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
8:00 AM to 10:00 AM
Kingdom Builders Worldwide,
50 Spencer St.
Battle Creek, MI 49014
This report, supported by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, offers key insights into the current landscape and future opportunities for African Americans in high-tech industries, with a focus on the West Michigan Titanium Triangle region, albeit this information is applicable across the United States.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Chips and Science Act, totaling over $77 billion, are projected to stimulate nearly $250 billion in investments, creating millions of high-paying jobs in emerging technological fields, such as System Integration, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Big Data, Autonomous Robots, the Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Augmented Reality, Cybersecurity, Simulations/Video Gaming, and Additive Manufacturing.
"The exponential growth of Electric Vehicles, Hydrogen Vehicle and Semiconductor industry investments provides underserved populations an opportunity to leapfrog into higher-paying tech careers, and solidify African American economic freedom for decades, " states Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz.
KEY INSIGHTS TO BE DISCUSSED:
1. Economic impact of black buying power
2. Living wage disparity:
3. Educational and wage discrepancies:
4. Ineffectiveness of workforce development for African American
“Although corporations are demanding the need for tech workers, it appears African Americans are directed into low-wage manual jobs technology will decimate. If African Americans do not matriculate to tech careers, their communities across the country will have an expansion of poverty,” extols Ida Byrd-Hill as she refers to the WIOA exit graph.
Automation Workz invites you to join this critical conversation, contribute your insights, and explore strategies for empowering African Americans to thrive in the high-tech industry. This event represents a significant step towards fostering an inclusive and prosperous future for all African Americans, especially Millennials and Gen Zers.
Automation Workz is a tech reskilling firm training front-liners in AI & data analytics, cybersecurity ops, network engineering, and Internet of Things, increasing their average annual salaries from $31,200 to $67,250. Approximately 30% of its graduates are employed in the tech field, earning over $80,000 annually with its highest graduate, earning $166,000 annually. This success has earned Automation Workz Institute, Inc. a place on the Intelligent.com Top 10 US Cybersecurity Boot camp list 2022 and 2023.
