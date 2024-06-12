Ava License Office Transitioning To A New Location

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Ava License Office has been awarded to PAJJ Lane LLC. “Hello, my name is Annette Lane. I have been the office manager at the Gainesville location for almost 3 years. I absolutely love what I do. I enjoy working with the public very much. Customer service is very important to me. I am extremely excited to start this new chapter. Stop by our new location, my staff and I will do our very best to make your DMV transactions as easy as possible. Hope to see you in Ava!” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Ava License Office will be moving to a new location at 1307 Haden Stret, Suite 1, Ava, Mo., 65608. This new office location will open June 17, 2024. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and the telephone number is 417-683-1075.

Please note the current location (301 South Spurlock Street, Ava, Mo., 65608) will close on June 13th to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Hartville License Office – 440-A Industrial Drive, Hartville, Mo., 65667

Mountain Grove License Office – 120 South Union Street, Mountain Grove, Mo., 65711

Rogersville License Office – 102 East Front Street, Rogersville, Mo., 65742

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

