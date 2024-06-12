Monett License Office Transitioning To A New Location

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Monett License Office has been awarded to Dandelion Fields LLC. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Monett License Office will be moving to a new location at 775 Chapel Dr, Suite D, Monett, Mo., 65708. This new office location will open June 6, 2024. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. and the telephone number is 417-235-6678.

Please note the current location (200 East Broadway, Monett, Mo. 65708) will close on June 3rd to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Sarcoxie License Office – 508 Center Street, Sarcoxie, Mo., 64862

Aurora License Office – 316 East Church Street, Aurora, Mo., 65605

Cassville License Office – 700 Main Street, Suite 1, Cassville, Mo., 65625

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License-Offices-Accepting-Phone-In-Vehicle-Registration_000.pdf (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

