Richard Hedrick Jr. Releases Highly Anticipated New Novella "Showdown on Devils Tower"
Indianapolis, Indiana ,June 12, 2024 BookBaby.com Publishers is pleased to announce the release of " Showdown on Devils Tower," for June 15, 2024
On light terrain do not stop. On contentious terrain do not attack. On traversable terrain do not let forces become isolated." Translated from,"The Art of War”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Hedrick Jr., a renowned Master Martial Artist and the celebrated author of the critically acclaimed Tuffbooks Mystery of the Green Menace, proudly announces the release of his latest literary masterpiece, Showdown on Devils Tower. Set to captivate readers with its dynamic storytelling and riveting action sequences, this highly anticipated novel will be available for purchase starting June 15th, exclusively on BookBaby.com.
— Sun Tzu(500BCE) Chinese Military Strategist
A New Benchmark in Action-Adventure Fiction
Showdown on Devils Tower marks a significant milestone in the action-adventure genre, masterfully intertwining Hedrick’s profound martial arts expertise with a gripping narrative that promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats. The story is set against the awe-inspiring and enigmatic backdrop of Devils Tower, a location steeped in both natural beauty and historical intrigue. Readers follow the champions through their backstories and learn their motivations. The new benchmark is, "People love choices, so they choose their hero from alternate endings.
Synopsis of "Showdown on Devils Tower"
Four characters-Four countries
Flex Flynn (All-American Martial Artist) " Look at me, I have no scars or bruises. That's because I'm fast and smart. I will win the Showdown."
Olu Sulu (The Mauler of Africa) I have walked barefoot across the Sahara, the hot rocks will not bother me. My 19 children will see me win."
Sayd Mohammed Khan (Bengal Brusier) former circus strongman who can lift all three contenders. " My fist are mightier than your words."
Torchy Tanaka (Tokyo Tornado) "I'm Bushido. I have the spirit edge and My spin kick will send them all soaring off the tower."
Combining high-octane action, intricate plot twists, and rich character development, Showdown on Devils Tower is a testament to Hedrick’s ability to create a narrative that is both thrilling and thought-provoking. Readers will be enthralled by the vivid descriptions, pulse-pounding sequences, and the profound exploration of themes such as brotherhood, honor, and resilience.
Author's Insights and Inspirations
"I am incredibly excited to share Showdown on Devils Tower with my readers," says Hedrick. "This story has been a labor of love, combining my passion for martial arts with a thrilling and engaging narrative. The process of writing this novel allowed me to delve into the depths of my imagination and bring to life a story that I hope will resonate with a wide audience. I believe readers will find themselves immersed in the world of Devil's Tower and rooting for the heroes every step of the way."
About Richard Hedrick Jr.
Richard Hedrick Jr. is a distinguished figure in the martial arts community, holding multiple black belts and having trained extensively in various disciplines. His debut novel, Tuffbook: Mystery of the Green Menace, garnered critical acclaim and established him as a formidable voice in the action-adventure genre. Hedrick's unique ability to blend his martial arts expertise with compelling storytelling sets him apart from other authors in the field. The author states,
"I ask myself, if Chuck Norris or Jackie Chan read this novella would they be pleased? You bet ya!"
Book Launch Details
Showdown on Devils Tower will be available for purchase starting June 15th on BookBaby. Readers are encouraged to pre-order their copies to ensure they receive the book as soon as it becomes available. The novel is expected to appeal to a broad audience, including fans of action-adventure, mystery, and martial arts fiction, and new readers alike. For a sneak preview go to www.Bookbaby.com
