D L DAVIES LETS READERS EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE FIGHT DOWN OF CUAUHTÉMOC IN 'CUAUHTÉMOC: DESCENT OF THE SUN PRIESTS'
D L Davies writes a gripping story when Cuauhtémoc fights for his empire from the Sun Priests.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Step into the world of D L Davies' Cuauhtémoc series with "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests," Book 2. This gripping story takes place in 16th-century South America, where the Mayan Empire is in danger because of the arrival of European invaders as Cuauhtémoc battles pirates, advances medical research, and builds the world's first air force.
Cuauhtémoc is in a tough spot because the corrupt sun priests offer a threat to the security of the empire, and he must find a way to battle the complex strategies that the sun priests maneuver their attacks. The wonderful fantasy narrative contained in this series will enthrall readers of any age and leave them wanting more. So join Cuauhtémoc on his incredible adventure, as everyone will be immersed in a world filled with peril, excitement, and mystery.
D L Davies was born in Susanville, CA, in April 1943 and lived in several countries because his family moved constantly. He served six years in Germany's Army in the mid-1970s and was a storyteller, but primarily welded and fixed cars. Still, his favorite pleasure is making up stories about different periods and places, including the Earth we know, the Earth we formerly knew, the Earth hundreds of years from now, and parallel planets and realities.
Read more about the Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests by purchasing a copy of the book and its other series Now available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital bookstores across the globe.
