Stream Advisory Issued for Unnamed Tributary East of Cow Creek

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for the unnamed tributary east of Cow Creek at mile marker 30.5 on US Highway 69/169 to the Highway K-171 bridge near mile marker 1.

The stream advisory is a result of a release of both diesel and gasoline from an aboveground fuel storage system. The facility is working to repair the problem.

The advisory has been issued because potential elevated petroleum contaminants may be present in the unnamed tributary east of Cow Creek. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once facility operations are repaired and subsequent testing indicates secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.

