Summer opening hours of the archival reading room

SLOVENIA, June 12 - The reading room of the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia at 1 Zvezdarska Street in Ljubljana will be open from June 17th to August 30th, 2024, according to summer working hours, from Monday to Friday from 8 AM to 2 PM.

