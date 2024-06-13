Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding to Star in Horror Rom-Com Heart Eyes | JRP Alum Olivia Holt Takes Lead Role
The much-anticipated horror rom-com "Heart Eyes" has officially announced its leading cast: Olivia Holt and Mason Gooding. Olivia Holt, a former client of JRP, is set to bring her dynamic talent to this thrilling new film, blending elements of horror and romance in a unique twist that's sure to captivate audiences.
"Heart Eyes", directed by Paul Edward-Francis, is an adaptation of the hit Vault Comics series by Dennis Hopeless and Víctor Ibáñez. The film's storyline revolves around a monstrous apocalypse seen through the eyes of a girl named Lupe (played by Olivia Holt). In this world turned upside down, Lupe becomes a beacon of hope and human connection, navigating romance and terror in a landscape dominated by grotesque monsters and chaos.
Cast and Crew Insights
Olivia Holt, recognized for her roles in Disney Channel’s "Kickin' It" and Freeform's "Cruel Summer", continues her impressive trajectory in "Heart Eyes". Her time with John Robert Powers laid the foundation for her acting prowess, showcasing her ability to tackle diverse roles from teen comedy to intense drama and now, horror-romance.
Mason Gooding, known for his performances in "Booksmart" and the "Scream" franchise, joins Holt in this thrilling venture. His charm and versatility are set to complement Holt’s portrayal of Lupe, creating an intriguing dynamic that aligns with the film’s unique genre blend.
Director Paul Edward-Francis brings his vision to life, drawing on the comic's rich narrative and visual appeal to create a cinematic experience that merges horror and romance seamlessly. Fans of the original Vault Comics series can look forward to a faithful yet innovative adaptation that retains the essence of Hopeless and Ibáñez's storytelling.
