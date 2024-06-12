Hurricane Season Is Here: Update Your Emergency Communications Plan Today

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – Hurricane season has begun, and it is crucial for residents to prepare themselves and their households for storms that could churn up in the Caribbean. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year, with the potential for 17-25 named storms, it is essential to be prepared, stay informed and vigilant for hazards that could disrupt the lives of individuals, families and businesses.

Take these simple steps now to update your emergency communications plan through actions that have little to no cost. Taking these steps now, helps relieve future stress for you and your family when tropical weather systems begin to form and approach the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Review and update your emergency plan with your family. Share your emergency plan with a family member who lives out of the territory and let others know to check in with that person if communication channels become limited.

Use this template to record important contact and medical information about your family. You could share the template with others and store copies both digitally and on paper. This emergency communications plan template is also available in Spanish, please share with your Spanish-speaking friends and neighbors.



Once you update your emergency communications plan, practice it with your family/household so you will know how to contact one another and reconnect if separated after a storm makes landfall in the U.S. Virgin Islands this year.

Visit www.ready.gov/hurricanes , VITEMA’s website vitema.vi.gov and follow FEMA U.S. Virgin Islands’ Facebook page for more tips on how to prepare for, stay safe during and return home safely after a hurricane and for preparedness information on other hazards that could affect the U.S. Virgin Islands.

