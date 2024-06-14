V DIGITAL SERVICES HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

V Digital Services

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V Digital Services was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Business Technology Pivot category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others. V Digital Services earned a nomination in the Best Business Technology Pivot category. This recognition comes in light of their rapid response to the significant challenges posed by the deprecation of third-party cookies. By developing their first-party data solution, Prospect Hub, they adeptly addressed the urgent needs of their clients.

Prospect Hub enables businesses to identify up to 30% of their website visitors, capturing crucial data that enriches customer profiles. This insight provides businesses with a detailed understanding of their prospective customers, allowing them to refine their outreach strategies with exceptional precision. V Digital Services offers free demonstrations of this innovative solution.

"We are honored to receive the award for Best Business Technology Pivot. This recognition underscores our commitment to innovation and client service in the face of industry changes,” said Gerard Goroski, chief information officer of VDS parent company Voice Media Group. “Developing Prospect Hub in response to the deprecation of third-party cookies wasn't just about adapting; it was about pioneering a solution for our clients that was designed for long-term effectiveness and business sustainability.”

Contest judges praised VDS for their “exceptional foresight” in promptly recognizing and addressing the need to future-proof their solutions for clients.

“By focusing on a first-party data solution, they not only navigate the challenges posed by privacy regulations and changing technological landscapes but also enhance audience targeting, attribution accuracy, and advertising efficiency for their clients,” said one judge. Another was impressed by VDS for its “ability to accomplish this technology pivot in such a short time, which would have required a lot of cross functional collaboration among teams.”

“While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

About V Digital Services

As the digital marketing division of Voice Media Group, V Digital Services operates in over 300 cities across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, the agency specializes in providing top-tier white-label solutions to an expanding network of affiliated media entities and agencies. Leveraging a diverse team of experts in local and organic SEO, paid media, web services, email marketing, and first-party data solutions, V Digital Services stands as a reliable resource in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The agency's team of Google-certified specialists also fulfills the role of an in-house digital marketing hub for renowned VMG publications, including Denver Westword, Phoenix New Times, Miami New Times, New Times Broward-Palm Beach, and the Dallas Observer.

High-performing individuals interested in pursuing a career with VDS should visit the company’s careers page at https://www.vdigitalservices.com/work-with-us/

About the Stevie Awards Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.