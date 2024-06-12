Entourage Announces Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products, is pleased to announce that shareholders overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held virtually on June 12, 2024.



All director nominees, as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 3, 2024, were elected as directors of the Company, including George Scorsis, Gail Paech, Bruce Croxon, and Jason Alexander. With a combined average shareholder approval rating of 97%, all elected directors will serve on the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Additionally, the Company’s shareholders re-appointed MNP LLP as Entourage’s auditor to hold office until the next AGM or until its successor is duly appointed and authorized the Board to fix its remuneration.

“Over the past year, Entourage has undertaken a strategic transformation to align our operations with the dynamic cannabis industry," stated George Scorsis, Executive Chair and CEO. "As we progress, we extend our gratitude to our shareholders for their confidence in our vision for sustainable, profitable growth. I also want to recognize the contributions and support from our directors as we strive to achieve new milestones and elevate our company to achieve even greater success."

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent Company of Entourage Brands Corp., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a fully licensed 26,000F sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channelled distribution strategy. Starseed's industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups, complements Entourage's direct sales to medical patients. Entourage's elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis – and now Dime Bag and Syndicate – sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. Exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary's Medicinals, sold in both medical and adult-use channels. In addition, Entourage also entered into an exclusive agreement with Irwin Naturals, a renowned nutraceutical and herbal supplement formulator of branded wellness products sold across North America.

Follow Entourage and its brands on:

LinkedIn

Instagram:

Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed & Syndicate

For additional information or investor or media inquiries:

Catherine Flaman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-910-0279

catherine.flaman@entouragecorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon Entourage's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of Entourage to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.