Evermore Pet Food Fulfills Better Chicken Commitment Standards & Achieves Global Animal Partnership Step 4 Certification

Human-grade pet food pioneers make the first commercially prepared food—for pets or humans—to meet all Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) standards.

It’s wild that we achieved this milestone before any commercially prepared human food companies... We’re grateful to the BCC for increasing awareness and demand for humanely raised chicken.” — Alison Blumberg, Evermore co-founder and sourceress

OLIVEBRIDGE, NY, USA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evermore Pet Food became the first commercially prepared food—for pets or humans—to achieve full Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) compliance. They achieved this by working with their dedicated partner Mary’s Free Range Chicken to exclusively use Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.) Step 4 and Better Chicken Project (BCP) Certified Mary’s Heirloom Pasture-Raised Slow-Growth Chicken for their chicken recipe.

The BCC is a set of welfare standards for chickens used for meat, recognized by leading animal welfare organizations in North America and Europe. It aims to improve the lives of broiler chickens by advocating for better farming practices, including the use of healthier chicken breeds. G.A.P. Step 4 certification indicates that an animal is pasture-raised and the BCP certification seal verifies the use of an approved chicken breed. According to Dr. Sara Shields, director of Farm Animal Welfare Science at Humane Society International,“Conventional broiler chickens are disproportionately top heavy and prone to painful walking disorders and muscle abnormalities. In contrast, slower-growing chickens are healthier, more robust, and active birds."

“We’re proud to be the first pet food company to hit full BCC compliance and it’s wild that we achieved this milestone before any commercially prepared human food companies.” says Alison Blumberg, Evermore co-founder and sourceress. “We have been actively trying to move to pasture-raised chicken since 2017, but it just wasn’t available at the volume we need. We’re grateful to the BCC for increasing awareness and demand for humanely raised chicken.”

G.A.P. certification is recognized by the ASPCA®’s Shop With Your Heart® program, an invaluable resource for helping consumers find brands that align with their values. Evermore is listed on the ASPCA's distinguished grocery list of higher welfare options and is a featured pet food in the ASPCA’s Higher-Welfare Pet Food Initiative-that recognizes pet food brands for their commitments to sourcing from animal-welfare-certified farms and ranches.

“The vast majority of conventional pet food is made from animals who spent their entire lives confined in inhumane conditions on factory farms, so it's no surprise that pet owners are seeking more humane alternatives,” said Maral Cavner, senior manager of corporate policy, ASPCA Farm Animal Welfare. “We are thrilled that Evermore has not only achieved the standards outlined by the BCC, but is also sourcing chickens raised on pasture, as verified by an independent certification.” For more information about Evermore Pet Food and its commitment to animal welfare, visit evermorepetfood.com.

About Evermore Pet Food

Evermore is an independent, women-owned company that has been making ethically sourced, gently cooked food for dogs since 2009. Founders, Alison Blumberg and Hanna Mandelbaum, believe that we should feed our pets the way we should feed ourselves. Evermore makes human-grade pet food using responsibly sourced ingredients, with a focus on sustainability and animal welfare. Learn more about Evermore at www.evermorepetfood.com.

