Terra Development LLC Closes on Land Acquisition for Blakely Manor Construction-Ready Residential Lots

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra Development LLC has successfully closed on the land acquisition for Blakely Manor as of May 31, 2024. This new development will feature construction-ready residential lots, marking a significant step forward in providing upscale housing options in the area.

Blakely Manor, located in Milton, Georgia, 30 miles north of Atlanta, is approximately 50 acres of raw land to be developed into 36 construction-ready residential lots. Development of the lots is anticipated to be complete in approximately 15 months.

“We are thrilled to bring the foundation for another upscale community to Milton,” said Matt Selman, Managing Partner, Terra Development LLC. “Milton’s housing market exhibits robust performance, with a notable increase in property values over recent years. The demand for residential properties is fueled by the town’s affluent demographics, attracting homebuyers seeking upscale living environments.”

Terra Development, LLC partnered with Chatham Neighborhoods LLC on the Blakely Manor project. Founded in 1948 and built on the foundation of hard work and integrity, The Chatham Company exists to provide the best real estate experience possible by making each client feel like part of the Chatham family. With 75 years in the business and 160 neighborhoods developed in the metro Atlanta area, The Chatham Company has won multiple industry awards.

About Terra Development LLC
Terra Development LLC was started by Darryl Dyche, CFP, Peyton Riley, and Matt Selman in 2018, bringing together deep experience and histories in the investment and real estate industries. The firm’s goal is to positively impact the future through real estate development. Whether developing a solar farm, adding homes to local communities, conserving land, providing mining opportunities, or raising tax equity capital for renewable energy projects, the firm’s investments are forward-thinking and intentional.

Terra Development LLC’s managing partners’ combined 75+ years of experience paired with more than $200 million in real estate development projects allows the firm to locate and create strategic partnerships so its investors can gain access to profitable real estate investment opportunities that balance risk and return.

