Hip Hop Artist Mack Jay Proves People Want Authenticity - Truth Matters

American Hip Hop Artist Mack Jay and That Mexican OT Release Official Music Video "All White"

My music is authentic, I’ve either been through or seen everything I rap about, and the people know it. They appreciate the music even more because of my authenticity.” — Mack Jay, American Hip-Hop Artist

NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Hip-Hop Artist Mack Jay proved being genuine in the music industry matters. In less than four years’ time, Greenville, S.C. sensation Mack Jay went from being a nobody rapper to becoming the hottest young talent to emerge from the Palmetto State. What makes this artist so unique and sets him apart from his peers is his honesty. In a world where truth changes with perspective, geography, or the season, this rapper sets the stage as well as the story straight and unapolgetically tells it like it is. “I got so much attention because my music is authentic,” Mack Jay says. “I’ve either been through it or seen everything I rap about, and the people know it. They appreciate the music even more because of my authenticity.”

With two mixtapes, an EPm and a laundry list of singles bulleting his musical resume, this multi-dimensional dynamo has carved out his own lane in hip-hop. With his latest blazing hot single “All White” featuring wildly flashy Texas rapper That Mexican OT and new follow-up “H-Town” heating up like fish grease, Mack Jay continues to make his mark on popular music.

Born to Costa Rican immigrant parents and raised in the Berea area of Greenville, life hasn’t been a bed of roses for Mack. His father worked construction as a roofer, and his mother worked as a domestic. But even though young Mack Jay and his two sisters had it rough, they always had enough. “My parents came to this country and had to start from zero,” Mack Jay admits. “They did what they could.”

Introduced to music at a very young age, he grew up in a house filled with his parents blasting everything from rock and Spanish music to Lil Wayne, Eminem and Michael Jackson. He found his own love for music in the fifth grade when he started playing trumpet and later the clarinet. It was that same year when he entered a school talent show, wrote his own rhyme in an hour and wowed the entire school from his catchy, infectious lyrics. “That’s what started my love for music,” he divulges, “and naturally, it progressed.”

Instead of pursuing music, however, Mack Jay had his sights set on other endeavors. “I always knew that I could,” he admits. “But I didn’t take it seriously because I was more focused on trying to get some money and make a living for myself.” It wasn’t until after graduating from high school that the artist revisited his innate musical abilities. He tried college but quickly determined school wasn’t for him. After working odd jobs here and there, a friend told Mack that he had a mini-studio in his house. “I naturally took interest in it because as soon as he told me, I was like, ‘I want to try it out,’” Mack Jay fondly remembers. “I tried it out. We made a song, and it sounded good. Ever since then, I was hooked.”

Within a few months, Mack Jay released his debut single on SoundCloud, and in no time, it racked up 2,000 streams. “I was getting so much positive feedback that it made me take things more seriously,” he discloses. “That’s what really kicked it off. People were liking it.” New fans continued to resonate with the honest lyricism and over the next few months, Mack Jay continued to write, record, and sharpen his skills. In 2021, he dropped his debut project "Time Is Money". As his music continued to spread, Mack Jay released single after single and video after video. In 2023, the artist dropped the album "Macknificent" and in less than three years, he released two mixtapes, an EP, and a stack of popular singles and videos such as “Winning,” “Stack My Paper” and “My Bad.” With his latest singles “All White” featuring That Mexican OT and “H-Town” heating up, and an as-yet-untitled album set to be released this year, Mack Jay has no intentions of letting up.

People listen to music for a wide variety of reasons, and the fans seem to appreciate honesty, and more genuine or authentic lyrics. “My music is the type of music to get money to,” he describes. “It’s Turnt music. It’s music that makes you want to get lit or get money. It’s just positive music.”

