UM Students Earn Baucus Institute Summer Internships

MISSOULA – A large group of University of Montana students have embarked on summer internships around the globe to gain experience in public service.

The internships, ranging from Montana government organizations to an international energy agency in Paris, are provided through the Baucus Institute, which was inspired by the legacy of former U.S. Senator Max Baucus to help students see, serve and lead in Montana and throughout the world. The Baucus Institute is supported by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and other supporters.

Twenty UM students were selected to participate in three internship programs – Baucus Leaders D.C., Climate Scholars and Baucus Leaders Montana.

Baucus Leaders D.C.

The following undergraduate and graduate students have taken on full-time internships in the U.S. Senate in Washington D.C. In addition to working on the nation’s toughest problems, these Baucus Leaders will attend a series of dinner discussions led by distinguished speakers at the Hatch Center in Washington D.C. Baucus Leaders are given a $5,000 stipend to cover the costs of airfare, housing and food during the two-month internship.

Carter Jasper, a political science major in UM’s Davidson Honors College and Franke Global Leadership Initiative from Regis , is interning for Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID).

Paige Mickelson, a pre-law political science major from Missoula, is interning for Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

Maxwell Shaver, a political science and economics major in UM's Davidson Honors College and Franke Global Leadership Initiative from Missoula, is interning for Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT)

Ana Salyards, a history and political science major from Helena, is interning for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

, is interning for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). Hudson Pullen, a history and political science major from Casper, Wyoming, is interning for Sen. Michael Bennett (D-CO).

Climate Scholars

The following Climate Scholars will work with organizations at the front lines of the world’s toughest environmental challenges. Since 2021, Climate Scholars have worked for organizations such as The Nature Conservancy, Brookings Institute, Climate Reality Project, Ernst & Young, International Energy Agency, U.S. Forest Service and The Climate Initiative. Each scholar receives a $5,000 stipend to cover living and travel expenses during the two-month internship.

Riley Comstock, an environmental science and sustainability major in UM’s Davidson Honors College and Franke Global Leadership Initiative from Missoula , is interning for Protect the Clearwater in Seeley Lake.

Max Hirrill, an environmental science and sustainability major in UM's Davidson Honors College from Boise, Idaho, is interning for The Climate Initiative in Maine.

Daniel Martin, an environmental science and history major in UM's Davidson Honors College and Franke Global Leadership Initiative from Dillon, is interning for an independent climate study in Singapore.

Tristyn Page, a UM law student from Swan Valley, Idaho, is interning for the International Energy Agency in Paris.

Amishi Singh, an environmental studies master's student from Austin, Texas, is interning for the California China Climate Institute at the University of California, Berkeley.

Thomas Mooney-Rivkin, a business student from Bonners Ferry, Idaho, is interning for Top Golf in China.

, is interning for Top Golf in China. Lori Blumenthal, a UM law student from Missoula, is interning for NorthWestern Energy in Helena.

Baucus Leaders Montana

These Baucus Leaders Montana will work in public service across the state. The program is rooted in Baucus’ home state, which he represented for 36 years as a U.S. senator. Every summer undergraduate and graduate students are placed with internships at Montana-based governmental and nonprofit offices for project-based learning experiences. Baucus Leaders Montana are given a $3,000 stipend to cover cost of living expenses during their internship.

Madeline Richards-Schlarman, an anthropology student from Eureka , is interning for the American Indian Governance & Policy Institute.

Jonathan Cordova, a geography major from Azusa, California, is interning for the American Indian Governance & Policy Institute.

Liliana Silver, a sociology major in UM's Davidson Honors College from Washington D.C., is interning with the Montana Budget and Policy Center.

Mikael Heydt, a political science major from Missoula, is interning with the Montana World Affairs Council.

Lila Bennett, a UM law student from Missoula, is interning with Missoula County.

Brooke Bray, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is interning with the Montana League of Cities & Towns.

Ashlynn Everett, a communicative sciences and disorders major in UM's Davidson Honors College from Missoula, is interning with Friends of the Children in Missoula.

, is interning with Friends of the Children in Missoula. Dennis Stock, a UM law student from Logan, Utah, is interning with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Great Falls.

Throughout the summer the cohort of students in each program will meet virtually to share their experiences and support each other. Students interested in future internships with the Baucus Institute can learn more information about the program and apply at www.baucusinstitute.org/baucus-leaders/

