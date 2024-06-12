The Standard Fluids Corporation Announces Debut Appearance at NFPA Conference
Standard Fluids is attending the NFPA Conference June 17-19, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. SFC will be located at Booth 1937 and will showcase SF 1230™ Fluid.
Our team, which originally invented and built this market, is passionate about filling the gap left by 3M when they exited in 2022. We are proud to provide THE drop-in replacement for Novec 1230.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Standard Fluids Corporation is excited to announce its debut at the upcoming National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Conference & Expo, taking place from June 17-19, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can find Standard Fluids at Booth 1937, where the company will showcase SF 1230™ Fire Protection Fluid, its UL-component-recognized, FM-approved drop-in replacement for legacy 1230 fluid. Also, come and learn about our new exciting OEM announcements during the show!
— SFC President Luis Gonzalez
Standard Fluids is renowned for delivering sustainable products and raising the standard in chemical fluids by offering an unmatched combination of quality, service, technical expertise, and international presence. The company meets and exceeds the most stringent requirements within the fire suppression industry, as well as semiconductor, industrial, transportation, telecommunications, marine, oil & gas, and energy segments. Standard Fluids’ products are validated by ISO 9001-certified facilities and third-party endorsements, further providing an unparalleled level of reliability and quality assurance.
The Standard Fluids team is committed to addressing questions and providing clarity to the industry around clean agent fire protection fluids while delivering the highest quality of service this industry needs.
“Our team, which originally invented and built this market, is passionate about filling the gap left by 3M when they exited in December 2022. We offer an unmatched level of expertise and are proud to provide THE drop-in replacement for Novec 1230," Standard Fluids President Luis Gonzalez said.
"We’re looking forward to introducing SF 1230 fluid to this year’s NFPA audience. We welcome attendees to stop by our booth, get to know us, and learn more about our solutions and the value we offer their industry," Gonzalez added.
A Team of Renowned Industry Experts
Offering over 200 years of combined experience in fire protection engineering and chemical engineering for fire suppression, amongst multiple other engineering applications, the Standard Fluids team represents the pinnacle of industry expertise. Having played a pivotal role in establishing industry norms, these experts are adept at supplying materials that meet stringent safety, performance, and sustainability standards. Their technical proficiency ensures that customer needs are met from the laboratory through final delivery and to the field.
Standard Fluids is fulfilling orders globally and is serving mission-critical applications across a broad spectrum of industries, including marine, transit, data centers, oil and gas, energy, aviation, museums and archives, medical centers, and industrial facilities.
About Standard Fluids Corporation
With an unwavering commitment to exceeding industry standards, Standard Fluids Corporation is at the forefront of environmentally sustainable chemical solutions. Its extensive product range of specialty fluids designed for fire protection, semiconductor, telecommunications, and many other industries reflects the company’s dedication to quality, innovation, and environmental responsibility. For more information on Standard Fluids, please visit standardfluids.com.
