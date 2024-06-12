Social entrepreneurship ideas competition for young people from Georgian municipalities

With EU support, ‘World Vision Georgia’ NGO has announced a competition for young people passionate about social entrepreneurship under the EU-funded SKYENET project.

Young people aged 16-35 from the municipalities of Dusheti, Khobi, Chkhorotsku, Zugdidi, Akhaltsikhe, Adigeni, Akhmeta, Telavi, Zestafoni, and Baghdati are eligible to participate.

The project aims to train selected young individuals in social entrepreneurship and fund the most promising business initiatives that can positively impact the communities.

Over 80 selected youth will be uniquely qualified to undergo a month-long training programme in the SKYE Clubs. The programme will cover many issues: from turning an idea into a social business initiative to developing a business plan.

After the training, participants will present their business plans to an expert jury, which will select the winning social enterprise projects. A total of 10 selected business initiatives will be funded, with grants ranging from GEL 5,000 to GEL 20,000. The authors of the winning projects will also have the opportunity to participate in a coaching and mentoring programme for six months.

Interested individuals have to present their business ideas in social entrepreneurship or have already established a running social enterprise within the past year.

The deadline for applications is 18 June.

The SKYENET project (Skills and Knowledge for Youth Empowerment Network) is funded by the European Union under its EU4Youth Programme and implemented by World Vision Georgia, World Vision Armenia, Millenium Training and Development Institute (Moldova), and IRIS Business Incubator (Armenia). The project aims to empower youth in Armenia, Georgia, and Moldova, with focus on supporting disadvantaged youth by equipping them with entrepreneurial and career management skills.

