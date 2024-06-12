Submit Release
Factsheet: Ukraine Investment Framework

The first round of programmes under the Ukraine Investment Framework have been launched by the European Union at the Berlin Ukraine Recovery Conference in June 2024, backed with €1 billion in guarantees and €400 million in grants to unlock investments for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. 

The Ukraine Investment Framework is the investment arm of the EU’s €50 billion Ukraine Facility. Equipped with €9.3 billion in guarantees and grants, the Ukraine Investment Framework aims to mobilise up to €40 billion in public and private investment for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction in cooperation with EU Member States, the Government of Ukraine and International Financial Institutions.

This factsheet highlights the programmes to receive funding under the Ukraine Investment Framework.

