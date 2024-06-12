Moldova: mobile clinic for young people with limited access to sexual and reproductive health services opens in Cahul  

A mobile clinic providing sexual and reproductive health services has been launched in the Cahul district of Moldova, thanks to the support of the EU and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The Youth Friendly Mobile Clinic is a fully functional clinic with space for gynaecological and urological examinations, an area for psychological counselling and rapid tests.

Thanks to it, more than 27,000 young people from Cahul district, including refugee youth from Ukraine, have access to free and confidential medical services, sexual and reproductive health counselling right in their community.

The launch of the clinic was supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in partnership with the European Union’s Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, and in cooperation with the Association ‘Health for Youth’ and the Youth Klinic Moldova network.

