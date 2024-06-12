New EU-funded project for rural empowerment through digital inclusion kicks off in Georgia

The kick-off event of the new EU-funded project ‘REDI: Rural Development Through Digital Inclusion’ was held on 11 June, at Tech Park Ozurgeti, Georgia.

REDI is one of the highlight projects of the Team Europe Initiative ‘Balanced Territorial Growth’, launched in June 2023 and implemented by Estonia (eGovernance Academy/eGA) and Poland (Solidarity Fund PL /SFPL).

The project will enhance local development and foster economic growth by bridging the digital gap between rural and urban areas in Georgia through improved connectivity infrastructure and enhanced digital literacy.

The launch event was attended by representatives of civil society, local government, business, state agencies, youth and civic leaders of the Guria region and locals from different areas of Guria.

The presentation was followed by the Digital Fair, where participants took part in numerous activities, such as travelling to a virtual world with VR glasses, participating in a robotics workshop and drone show, taking part in quizzes about the European Union and its member states, and learning how the EU support promotes digitalisation in the regions of Georgia.

