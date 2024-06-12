Submit Release
EU4Youth and Danish Youth Council hold international seminar in Georgia to empower Youth NGOs

The ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project supported Youth NGOs operating in Georgia to participate in an international seminar on evolving youth organisations through youth involvement and participatory approaches.

The training took place from 3 to 9 June in Georgia and involved around thirty representatives of Youth NGOs from the Eastern Partnership Countries and Denmark.

Building capacity among youth organisations remains one of the main tools to strengthen youth participation and support youth initiatives within local communities.

The aims of the capacity building were to:

  • Learn tools for motivating members of youth organizations and increasing their engagement.
  • Foster the development of a democratic organisational culture within youth organisations and promote inclusive environments.
  • Facilitate intercultural dialogue and the exchange of experiences between youth organisations in Denmark, Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine.

The capacity building was organised by the Danish Youth Council (DUF) in partnership with the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany (BMZ), and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

