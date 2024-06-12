California kicks off State Parks Week as new State Park opens in Central Valley

The Governor and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom helped dedicate Dos Rios on Earth Day earlier this year.

Governor and First Partner visit Dos Rios in April

The opening of Dos Rios today coincides with the third annual State Parks Week, which celebrates the state park system’s 280 destinations and highlights the importance of outdoor access to the health and well-being of our communities.

California State Parks Week Proclamation

The approximately 1,600-acre Dos Rios property is the largest public-private floodplain restoration project in California to restore habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife at the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers. This is one of several projects across the state that will help California achieve its historic nature-based solutions targets announced earlier this year.

Images from Dos Rios, the newest State Park

